SQUAN Appoints Amanda Cahill as National Business Development Director

SQUAN, an industry leader in design/build services for telecommunications network infrastructure, announced today the appointment of Amanda Cahill as its new national business development director. Although her primary focus will be to lead business development efforts, Cahill will be charged with ensuring excellence in SQUAN's client engagements, creative marketing strategies, proposal delivery, and execution. She will also lead SQUAN's growth and expansion efforts as fiber and wireless carriers continue to strengthen and converge."Well versed in telecommunications infrastructure, as well as, successfully supporting business expansion efforts by building long-standing business relationships throughout her career, Cahill's prior professional experience makes her the perfect fit for this role," said SQUAN's CSO, Keith Pennachio. "Her abilities to lead teams and acclimate to our evolving industry have all attributed to her professional successes."Prior to joining SQUAN, Cahill was the business development manager at Flash Technology, where she was responsible for prospecting potential customers, managing client relations, contract negotiations, defining long-term organizational goals and establishing sales account strategies for wireless telecommunications carriers, wind energy companies, utility oil and gas providers and communication tower owners. She also has experience as a sales executive for Smartlink and a marketing coordinator for VERTICOM.In addition to her role with SQUAN, Cahill will continue to serve as the executive director of ways and means and co-director of membership for the Women's Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF). There, she will continue to foster industry relationships to drive fundraising and sponsorship efforts for the organization. She is also actively involved in several state wireless associations, as well as an active member in NATE, The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association's non-profit trade association dedicated to providing a unified voice for companies in the diverse tower and communications infrastructure construction, service and maintenance industries.About SQUANSQUAN combines its unique and in-depth knowledge of network engineering and fiber construction to solve complex and evolving telecommunications problems around macro networks, small-cell, DAS, 5G, IoT and smart cities for wireless, wireline and enterprise customers. SQUAN is focused on the evolution of communications networks of all types and how new technologies are changing the landscape of infrastructure. SQUAN provides design/build and advisory services for backhaul, small-cells, C-RAN, fiber, Right-of-Way, technical installs and maintenance.

