NOX Movie with Matt Passmore Wins 2020 Platinum Hermes Award

NOX, written and directed by Keyvan Sheikhalishahi, with Matt Passmore (The Glades, Jigsaw) and Brigitte Millar (Spectre, No Time To Die) wins 2020 Platinum Hermes Award.

Dallas, TX, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Hermes Creative Awards today announced early deadline winners for the 2020 international awards competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.

French director Keyvan Sheikhalishahi won the Platinum Award, the biggest prize, for his movie NOX. The film stars Matt Passmore (The Glades, Jigsaw) and Brigitte Millar (Spectre, No Time To Die). It won 19 other awards including WorldFest Houston's Remi Award.

Hermes Creative Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, media production, and freelance professionals. AMCP oversees awards and recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the profession.

AMCP judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

Nox is Sheikhalishahi's second movie and produced by Amitice. His new movie, Divertimento, expected to be released this year, stars Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Torrey DeVitto (Chicago Med), Ola Rapace (Skyfall), Götz Otto (Cloud Atlas), Christian Hillborg (Fleabag), Ellie Heydon (Harlots) and Brittany Gonzales. Sheikhalishahi is repped by Zero Gravity Management.

