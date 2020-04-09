Student from Milpitas Christian School Makes Face Shields

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Milpitas Christian School Press Release

Terry H., a middle school student from Milpitas Christian School, learned about a critical need to protect community frontline workers at the local food bank, Milpitas Food Pantry. After some online research, he adapted a face shield design and began printing it using his new 3D printer. After working late into the night, he completed his first two face shields--less than 24 hours from the time he first heard about the need.

Milpitas, CA, April 09, 2020 --(



“I wanted to help others,” explained Terry H., an eighth grader who attends Milpitas Christian School. “I researched YouTube videos and adapted a face shield design using available materials.”



Putting his newly purchased 3D printer to work, Terry 3D printed the parts of the face shield in about 6 hours. Working late into the night, Terry assembled all the pieces. In less than 24 hours since he first heard about the need, Terry had completed two face shields.



Donation to Milpitas Food Pantry

The next day, Terry donated his two face shields to the Milpitas Food Pantry.



The Milpitas Food Pantry is a faith-based, non-profit organization that distributes emergency food and food assistance to more than 3,500 low- and fixed-income people. The majority of their clients are families with children and seniors.



Lessons Learned

“MCS taught me how to visualize the solution in 3D,” commented Terry. “Even people with limited experience can easily research the problem, find a design, and create a solution that can help people.”



“Terry truly exemplifies the MCS spirit,” praised a parent of Terry’s classmate. “He truly demonstrates the innovation and resourcefulness of the MCS kids.” It’s exciting to see Christian values incorporated into the hearts of young students. “This is what Christian values are about: serve God and serve the community,” she added.



“It’s awesome to see how our emphasis on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) is shaping young minds to be creative and complex thinkers,” said Clark Gilbert, Head of School for Milpitas Christian School. “While our classrooms are closed during this public health crisis, students like Terry continue to learn remotely—and put their knowledge into practice. They are true community contributors who use their talents and abilities to benefit the communities they live in.”



* About Milpitas Christian School

As an independent, non-denominational Christ-centered school, Milpitas Christian School (MCS) welcomes all families. Students with open hearts and spirits will find a safe environment to ask tough questions and pursue their spiritual quest. MCS accepts students of all races and nationalities and does not discriminate in any of its programs based on gender, race, or national origin.



Founded in 1974, MCS seeks to transform lives for Christ through excellence in education, relationships, and service. For over 45 years, MCS has educated thousands of preschool, elementary and middle school students on its Milpitas and San Jose, California campuses. MCS holds dual accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).



Jim Hsia

408-945-6530



milpitaschristian.org



