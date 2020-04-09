The First Profanity Filter App for Spotify and Apple Music is Finally Here

Press Releases Nofanity Press Release

Communitext LLC is excited to announce the launch of Nofanity Music, a profanity filter that removes swear words and offensive language from songs on Spotify and Apple Music. The official launch date for Nofanity Music is April 13, 2020.

Media content is no stranger to profanity filters. Though companies including ClearPlay and VidAngel are actively working to cleanse films on video streaming platforms, Nofanity Music’s software searches and filters all content available on Spotify and Apple Music automatically in true SaaS fashion. For the millions of users that use profanity filters on current streaming platforms, Communitext’s Nofanity Music offers a 30-day trial to get to know the product.



Austin, TX, April 09, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Communitext LLC creates Nofanity Music, an app to clean up the content on Spotify and Apple Music. Using machine learning and AI technologies, Nofanity Music tackles the difficult task of separating speech from music, taking it one step further into industry application.

