The First Profanity Filter App for Spotify and Apple Music is Finally Here

Austin, TX, April 09, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Communitext LLC creates Nofanity Music, an app to clean up the content on Spotify and Apple Music. Using machine learning and AI technologies, Nofanity Music tackles the difficult task of separating speech from music, taking it one step further into industry application.
Media content is no stranger to profanity filters. Though companies including ClearPlay and VidAngel are actively working to cleanse films on video streaming platforms, Nofanity Music’s software searches and filters all content available on Spotify and Apple Music automatically in true SaaS fashion. For the millions of users that use profanity filters on current streaming platforms, Communitext’s Nofanity Music offers a 30-day trial to get to know the product.
Download Nofanity Music on iOS or Android device to take advantage of the 30-day trial at https://nofanity.com.