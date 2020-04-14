PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Siam Real Estate Virtual Viewings Covering Bangkok and Phuket Available Now


Siam Real Estate Thailand is now carrying out virtual property viewings.

Bangkok, Thailand, April 14, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Siam Real Estate (SRE), due to Thailand’s closure of borders and buyers/renters unable to visit during the Coronavirus Pandemic, now enables global prospects to view property of their interest in real time from their own home/country.

User selects Thai property from SRE web site and request a viewing; an appointment date and time is arranged (via WhatsApp/Line/WeChat/Messenger). Then the salesperson connects via mobile at the given (booking) time with the user and proceeds via mobile video link in real time, to walk through the property answering questions and following directions.

Currently the Thailand real estate market and real estate globally is at an impasse and Virtual Viewings are a way of keeping prospects interested and enable the user to potentially make a decision from afar with confidence.

In addition to Virtual Viewings, SRE is also producing Videos and 3D Virtual Tours of properties for potential buyers/renters.
Contact Information
Siam Real Estate
Patrick Lusted
+66 (0) 76383646
Contact
http://www.siamrealestate.com
patrick@siamrealestate.com

