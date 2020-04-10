AKVIS Explosion 1.5: Sand & Dust Effects - Free Update

Press Releases AKVIS Lab Press Release

AKVIS announces the free update of AKVIS Explosion, a powerful creative tool to apply dispersion effects to photos. Version 1.5 offers a new option to the Sand effect, support for more RAW formats, and better stability.

Perm, Russia, April 10, 2020 --(



The software has unlimited creative possibilities. It includes two general effects: Particles and Sand; both are rich in features and allow users to generate eye-catching images in just a few minutes.



The Sand effect makes a part of an image scattered by grains of sand and dust. The Particles effect turns a selected part of an image into a sparkling cloud of flying particles. The program offers an extensive library of various patterns and lets users load custom samples. Make your photos unique and bring your creative ideas to life.



Version 1.5 introduces the new Layer Blend Mode in Sand that makes the effect even more masterly and varied. Also, in the new version, the list of supported RAW formats has been extended, all known bugs have been fixed. Add blockbuster special effects to your images.



Download AKVIS Explosion 1.5 from akvis.com. The 10-day free trial is fully functional and can be used without activation.



The software runs on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10 - 32/64-bit; Mac OS X 10.10-10.11 and macOS 10.12-10.15 - 64-bit.



AKVIS Explosion is available as a standalone application and as a plugin filter for compatible image editors: AliveColors by AKVIS, Adobe Photoshop, Corel PaintShop Pro, and other popular image processing programs.



Registered users can update to the new version for free. New customers can buy the Home license for $29.00. The software is also available in Home Deluxe and Business licenses. For more details about AKVIS Explosion, please visit akvis.com.



Kat Kharina

+7 342 2121661



https://akvis.com



