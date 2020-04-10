Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

Receive press releases from AppJetty: By Email RSS Feeds: AppJetty's Activity Calendar is Now a “Preferred Solution” for Microsoft Dynamics 365

AppJetty’s Activity Calendar arecently got recognition as Activity Calendar on MS App source. It is a Dynamics 365 extension that provides a single calendar interface to let you rmanage your CRM activites and tasks.

Santa Ana, CA, April 10, 2020 --(



Activity Calendar has been one of their most loved products by thousands of businesses. It a calendar extension that becomes a part of Dynamics 365. Hence, you can instantly access and manage all the CRM appointments and tasks from a single calendar screen. “We realized that our customers were experiencing major management issues by maintaining their CRM data at multiple places. To eliminate the back-and-forth, we built a solution using which they can add/edit/delete, basically perform all the operations from a single calendar screen which gets synced into the CRM instantly,” said the CEO Maulik Shah.



Activity Calendar is basically an extension of Dynamics 365 which eliminates the hassles of maintaining appointments and data at different places. It empowers businesses to efficiently manage their tasks, appointments, as well as customers from a calendar screen. It comes with separate resource and customer calendars so that you can manage each of your assets on an individual level. “In a default scenario, you need to access multiple modules to apply the changes to a single appointment/task. With this extension, it becomes a single step exercise making the activity management swift,” said Prakash, a key developer of the Product.



"We're proud to offer Activity Calendar to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers," said Maulik Shah. "Our entire Product team has continued to dedicate itself to provide high-level capabilities necessary to achieve this partner distinction. The activity calendar is a small yet an impactful product and together we continuously push the co-evolution of our product to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience. We are excited to continue our journey with this new recognition," said Maulik Shah by concluding his interview.



If you want to try out their product, you can visit their website https://www.appjetty.com/dynamicscrm-all-in-one-calendar.htm and check how this product can work for your business. Santa Ana, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AppJetty, AppJetty, a product development company, best known for providing feature-rich product solutions recently made an announcement regarding one of its Dynamics 365 products, Activity Calendar getting recognization as a preferred solution on MS AppSource.Activity Calendar has been one of their most loved products by thousands of businesses. It a calendar extension that becomes a part of Dynamics 365. Hence, you can instantly access and manage all the CRM appointments and tasks from a single calendar screen. “We realized that our customers were experiencing major management issues by maintaining their CRM data at multiple places. To eliminate the back-and-forth, we built a solution using which they can add/edit/delete, basically perform all the operations from a single calendar screen which gets synced into the CRM instantly,” said the CEO Maulik Shah.Activity Calendar is basically an extension of Dynamics 365 which eliminates the hassles of maintaining appointments and data at different places. It empowers businesses to efficiently manage their tasks, appointments, as well as customers from a calendar screen. It comes with separate resource and customer calendars so that you can manage each of your assets on an individual level. “In a default scenario, you need to access multiple modules to apply the changes to a single appointment/task. With this extension, it becomes a single step exercise making the activity management swift,” said Prakash, a key developer of the Product."We're proud to offer Activity Calendar to Microsoft Dynamics 365 customers," said Maulik Shah. "Our entire Product team has continued to dedicate itself to provide high-level capabilities necessary to achieve this partner distinction. The activity calendar is a small yet an impactful product and together we continuously push the co-evolution of our product to deliver an unsurpassed customer experience. We are excited to continue our journey with this new recognition," said Maulik Shah by concluding his interview.If you want to try out their product, you can visit their website https://www.appjetty.com/dynamicscrm-all-in-one-calendar.htm and check how this product can work for your business. Contact Information AppJetty

Maulik Shah

910-674-7559



https://www.appjetty.com

C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial,

Near Anandnagar Cross Roads,

Prahalad Nagar

Ahmedabad - 380015,

Gujarat, India.

Maulik Shah, CEO



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from AppJetty