Silent Breach to Offer Free Vulnerability Assessments to Healthcare Providers

Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg, April 10, 2020 --



“Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, Silent Breach has detected an alarming increase in the quantity and scale of attempts to compromise healthcare providers and their partners,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Over the last few weeks we’ve covered these developments closely and have issued guidelines to our clients on how to meet these challenges. Today, we are taking the next step to offer vulnerability assessments to first responders, healthcare providers, and other frontline organizations free of charge. It is our duty and privilege to support those who are risking everything to protect us, and we are proud to join them in fighting the spread of this deadly virus.”



A vulnerability assessment is the process through which we identify the weak points that could be exploited on a given network, along with mitigation techniques and risk assessments. Silent Breach conducts a thorough analysis to determine the attack surface that is intentionally or unintentionally exposed, determines your overall security posture, and delivers a prioritized list of gaps to be addressed.



For more information about Silent Breach or our Vulnerability Assessments, please visit: https://silentbreach.com/vulnerability-assessment.php



If you or someone you know would like to take advantage of this offer, please email us at covidresponse@silentbreach.com or contact us through our website: https://silentbreach.com/free-vulscan.php



About Silent Breach: Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.

Contact Information
Silent Breach
Daniel Rhodes
+1-727-497-7941
https://silentbreach.com
contact@silentbreach.com
244 Madison Avenue
Manhattan, NY 10016
USA

Daniel Rhodes

+1-727-497-7941



https://silentbreach.com

contact@silentbreach.com

244 Madison Avenue

Manhattan, NY 10016

USA



