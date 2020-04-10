Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases ClaimVantage Press Release

Receive press releases from ClaimVantage: By Email RSS Feeds: ClaimVantage Appoints Kelly Wells as New COO to Further Company Growth and Customer Success

Kelly brings over 15 years of experience in leading innovative technology teams in the insurance space.

Portland, ME, April 10, 2020 --



Kelly, who joined ClaimVantage in January as the Head of U.S. Operations, will be focused on increasing ClaimVantage’s operational efficiency and enhancing the customer service aspect of the business in her new role as COO. Kelly will also help expand ClaimVantage’s products in additional markets and further solidify ClaimVantage as the technology leader in the disability and absence management space.



During her time already at ClaimVantage, Kelly has overseen the swift transition of the company working remotely full-time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, she oversaw the customer delivery and support of the solution after Research and Development provided configuration to meet the new FFCRA legislation in less than two weeks.



The flexibility of the team and the ClaimVantage solutions to meet the needs of customers was one aspect that drew Kelly to the company, as she previously oversaw a team that was responsible for supporting the implementation of the ClaimVantage IDAM Solution at Zurich North America.



“Kelly brings years of success in growing technology teams and leading innovative projects in this space,” said Leo Corcoran, ClaimVantage CEO. “She understands first-hand what it’s like to be a ClaimVantage customer, giving her a unique perspective on how we can continue to best serve our customers as we grow and expand our business.”



Kelly has an extensive background leading IT teams and overseeing software development within the disability and absence space with previous experiences at Aetna and Zurich North America. Before joining ClaimVantage, Kelly most recently worked as the Director of Technology at Benefit Harbor Insurance Services where she was responsible for the technology program and several teams supporting a full life, disability and absence product offering.



“Even before I joined the company, I’ve always admired ClaimVantage and the technology that they’ve been able to build to address a huge need in the industry,” Kelly said. “I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the team and continue the expansion of ClaimVantage in additional market segments.”



About ClaimVantage



ClaimVantage offers industry-leading life, health, and absence claim management software solutions for insurance carriers, Third-Party Administrators (TPAs), and large employers. ClaimVantage provides cloud-native, automated claims processing solutions that drive efficiency, accuracy, and productivity, helping its customers to deliver superior customer service.



With its North American headquarters in Portland, Maine, and European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ClaimVantage also has teams in EMEA and APAC.



For more information about ClaimVantage, visit claimvantage.com.



Media Contact

Sarah Courtney

Sarah Courtney

207-221-0560



www.claimvantage.com



