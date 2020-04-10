Press Releases Loveforce International Publishing Company Press Release

Loveforce International Releases Rita Graham's version of a Beatles classic song "Come Together" at a time when the world needs to come together.

Santa Clarita, CA, April 10, 2020 --(



Graham, who is a former Ray Charles Raelette and lead singer for Rita & the Tiaras, has had two songs on UK’s Northern Soul charts The first hit was “Gone with the Wind is My Love” performed by Rita a & The Tiaras. It was released in 1967 about the time the Beatles released their Sgt. Pepper’s album. It is included in the Northern Soul top 500 Rocklist. The second song was “My Cup Runneth Over” produced by Ray Charles. It was released in 1969, the same year The Beatles released “Come Together.”



“I think this is the right time for the world to Come Together,” said Graham. “Times of crisis often bring people together. We can still come together spiritually even if we can’t come together physically,” she continued.



“It seems things have come full circle,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas, “Ms Graham had a song on the Northern Soul Charts when Come Together came out. Now we’re releasing her version of 'Come Together' as well.



The song will be available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Google Play, iHeart Radio, Napster, Deezer, Instgram Stories, Media Net, and Tik Tok.

Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator

(661) 523-4954





