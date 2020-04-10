Launchfire Wins Gold at 2020 Hermes Creative Awards

Press Releases Launchfire Press Release

Ottawa, Canada, April 10, 2020 --(



This is Launchfire’s seventh overall, and fifth consecutive, win at Hermes. Launchfire won Gold in 2019 for their work with World’s Best Cat Litter.



“At Launchfire, we strive to build digital promotions that make a business impact for our clients. Our belief is that if our promotions are rewarding for consumers, they'll be impactful for our clients. This year's Hermes award is further confirmation that our strategy continues to work.” — AJ Pratt, Co-Founder, Launchfire



The Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals involved in the concept, writing, and design of traditional and emerging media. Hermes Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work in the industry while promoting the philanthropic nature of marketing and communication professionals.



Hermes Creative Awards is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. There are expected to be about 6,000 entries from throughout the United States and dozens of other countries in the Hermes Creative Awards 2020 competition.



Winners are listed at https://enter.hermesawards.com/winners/



About Launchfire

Carleigh Reynolds

613.728.5865



Launchfire.com



