Contemi Gets a New Managing Director in Vietnam to Lead Asia Development Centre

Contemi Solutions, the global technology provider to the insurance, wealth management, banking and financial services industry, has announced the appointment of new Managing Director (MD) to further bolster its Southeast Asia InsurTech business.

Singapore, Singapore, April 10, 2020 --



Based in Contemi's Vietnam office, Pinky will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of company’s insurtech business delivery, while managing a high-performing operations team driving process improvement initiatives and working closely with business partners and their teams to develop and implement cross-functional integration, growth and management of all aspects of product offerings.



Pinky has over 18 years of experience working in the banking, financial services and IT sector – leading the business operations, and supporting key project deliveries. Prior to joining Contemi, Pinky was working with CommonWealth Bank Vietnam as Portfolio Management Officer and Solution Delivery Manager.



Following her appointment, Pinky Bui, MD, Contemi Solutions Vietnam, explains: “I am excited to join Contemi at an important moment in the transformation of the financial services industry. As new technologies evolve to enhance the way customers and insurers interact, we plan to be at the forefront of that change, and I am looking forward to assisting our insurance clients in meeting the rapidly evolving digital needs of today and tomorrow.”



Allan Pedersen, Acting Head of Insurance at Contemi said, “I'm delighted that Pinky will be heading up our Vietnam operations. Her strong leadership capabilities, communication skills, and deep technical understanding of modern software will further strengthen Contemi’s ability to deliver excellent solutions to our customers in the region.”



Adds Allan, “We welcome Pinky to Contemi. Her industry experience will help us accelerate the delivery of our key initiatives and provide our customers with the forward-looking solutions to navigate today’s rapidly changing insurance industry.”



About Contemi Solutions

Contemi Solutions has been a technology provider for the insurance industry since 2001. As an insurance technology veteran of 18 years, Contemi entered a new era was with the investment from Triple P Capital, an expert investor in financial services focusing on high-growth businesses that reach emerging consumers. Since Triple P’s investment in December 2018, Contemi has more than tripled its business, and in rapid succession added two additional business lines to its financial services IT portfolio. Our Wealth Intelligence and Nova businesses contribute a strong software offering for Wealth Management and Post-trade, transforming Contemi Solutions into a global software powerhouse with a broad FinTech offering for insurance, investment, asset & wealth management, banking and capital markets.



Pooja Yadav

810-553-4657



https://contemi.com/



