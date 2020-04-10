USA Manufacturer of Position Sensors Serves Immediate Needs of Essential Manufacturers with Supply Chain Issues

Press Releases NewTek Sensor Solutions Press Release

NewTek Sensor Solutions serves as a USA manufacturing source of LVDT position sensors that can meet the immediate requirements of businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a small business, NewTek Sensor Solutions remains flexible in stocking a surplus of subcomponents and finished goods at its U.S. site to quickly respond to customer needs for new and replacement LVDT position sensors. For example, NewTek LVDTs are available as replacement units for turbines in power plants for accurate valve position measurement.



Goods are shipped domestically and do not have the delays associated with sensor suppliers with overseas manufacturing facilities. As many businesses are taking supply chain impact assessments to identify weak points in the supply chain, NewTek can serve as a domestic sensor supplier that ensures business continuity in the face of uncertainty caused by the coronavirus or other disruptions.



NewTek LVDT Position Sensors provide critical dimensional measurement for different applications in the air, on the ground and under the sea. The sensor company offers a range of LVDT configurations:



· AC- and DC-operated Linear and Rotary Position Sensors

· Miniature LVDTs

· Nuclear LVDTs

· High-precision gaging probes

· Hermetically-sealed LVDTs

· Radiation-resistant LVDTs

· High Pressure LVDTs

· Extreme temperature LVDTs

· Signal conditioners



Contact Information NewTek Sensor Solutions

Mike Marciante

856-406-6877

Mike Marciante

856-406-6877





