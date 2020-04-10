Artners Gallery Helps to Fight COVID-19 and Support Independent Jewelers

Artners Gallery, an e-commerce site selling fine art jewelry, announced today that 40% of sales on its donation page will be contributed to the CDC Foundation’s crowd funding campaign and 40% will go to independent jewelers to help them survive this difficult time. Handmade designer jewelry will be added to the site frequently. Michael Jensen is making several pieces exclusively for Artners Gallery, and numerous other jewelry artists have already contributed jewelry or have promised to do so.

Handmade designer jewelry will be added to the site frequently. Michael Jensen is making several pieces exclusively for Artners Gallery, and Alexis Barbeau, Liaung Chung Yen, Aleksandra Vali, Beth Faber and Maressa Tosto Merwarth have promised new work. Jewelry artists with work already on the donation page include David LaPlantz, Mia Hebib, Sheila Beatty, Estelle Vernon and Keiko Mita. Elizabeth Allen and Luke Sunde, who continue to produce Nancy Linkin’s lyrical sculptural jewelry, also contributed work and have promised more. If you are interested in artistic contemporary jewelry and want to help in the fight against COVID-19, this is the perfect opportunity.



The CDC Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the sole entity created by Congress to mobilize philanthropic and private-sector resources to support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s critical health protection work. They are a catalyst for unleashing the power of collaboration between CDC and philanthropies, private entities and individuals to protect the health, safety and security of America and the world.



Artners Gallery was founded in 2012 to sell artistic designer jewelry individually handcrafted for the discerning customer. The purpose is to support contemporary jewelry artists and expand the medium of fine art jewelry to a wider audience. The curated collection includes conceptual or artistic jewelry as well as unique, but more fashion-oriented jewelry designed to appeal to a variety of tastes. The name of the gallery highlights the fact that the gallery and jewelry artists are partners in art.



