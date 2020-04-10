TV, Film Legend, Ed Asner to Meet Fans in "Wizard World Virtual Experiences" Online Event, April 14; Free Video Q&A Streamed Live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook

Press Releases Wizard Entertainment, Inc. Press Release

Fans Can Purchase Live Video Chat, Recorded Video, Signed Photos & Lithos from "Mary Tyler Moore," "Lou Grant," "Up" Stars, Accessible via Dedicated Website, Social Platforms for Fans Across the Globe

The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Los Angeles, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD) announces that legendary actor, Ed Asner, who portrayed Lou Grant on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” reprised the popular role for a spin-off series based on his character and voiced the curmudgeonly but lovable Carl Fredricksen in the animated film Up will take part in the fourth entry in the “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” on Tuesday, April 14, beginning at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT. The five-time Golden Globes winner will participate in a free live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://wizd.me/179z.As part of the event, fans across the globe can:- Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panel (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panel available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/.- Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with Asner (paid).- Purchase a recorded video, specifying the message if desired.- Purchase an autograph either on an 8" x 10" photo or custom exclusive 11" x 17" lithograph designed specifically for this event (if purchasing a live video chat, the item can be signed during the session).Pricing begins at $65 for the individual chat, video and autographs, and vary by celebrity, available on the website.Past and Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences:- Tuesday, March 31, “Supernatural,” Mark Sheppard, Emily Swallow, Ruth Connell, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Omundson- Saturday, April 4, “Once Upon a Time,” Jared Gilmore, Andrew J. West, Sean Maguire, Lee Arenberg- Saturday, April 11, “Buffy,” “Angel,” James Marsters, Amber Benson, Clare Kramer, Emma Caulfield, Elisabeth Röhm, Camden Toy- Tuesday, April 14, Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Up)About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&As, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The 2020 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon. Contact Information Wizard World, Inc.

