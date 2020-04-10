Press Releases Premier Medical Careers Press Release

Receive press releases from Premier Medical Careers: By Email RSS Feeds: Premier Medical Careers Offers Online Courses in Response to COVID-19

Atlanta, GA, April 10, 2020 --(



“In response to the impact COVID-19 is having on the world, we are transitioning our classes to an online medium,” said owner, Mrs. Narrene Taffe. “We remain committed to the safety of our students, staff, and our community, and encourage current and prospective students to continue with their education online. More healthcare workers will be needed to combat current and future waves of the virus, and we are doing our part to address the long term staffing needs in our community.”



In order to maintain PMC’s high quality education, the institute will continue to offer all courses online, with an exception to the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course, pending clearance from the designated governing agency. PMC encourages all interested students to proceed with enrollment and registration for upcoming classes.



Courses currently offered online include certification and training for Patient Care Technicians, Phlebotomy Technicians, EKG Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, as well as Medical Assistant. PMC will postpone all new CNA courses until cleared to proceed either with online or onsite classes.



To complete registration or inquire about their current classes, please visit: www.premiermedicalcareers.com.



To read more about staffing requirements amid an infectious disease such as this Pandemic, review the following study published in the Journal of Bioethics: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/15265160802317974.



About Premier Medical Careers:

Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare services for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit: www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Atlanta, GA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is now offering online courses, training and live support to its students in efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus and still facilitate educational goals. This decision remains in effect following the “shelter in place” order signed by Georgia Governor, Brian P. Kemp, on April 2, 2020.“In response to the impact COVID-19 is having on the world, we are transitioning our classes to an online medium,” said owner, Mrs. Narrene Taffe. “We remain committed to the safety of our students, staff, and our community, and encourage current and prospective students to continue with their education online. More healthcare workers will be needed to combat current and future waves of the virus, and we are doing our part to address the long term staffing needs in our community.”In order to maintain PMC’s high quality education, the institute will continue to offer all courses online, with an exception to the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) course, pending clearance from the designated governing agency. PMC encourages all interested students to proceed with enrollment and registration for upcoming classes.Courses currently offered online include certification and training for Patient Care Technicians, Phlebotomy Technicians, EKG Technicians, Pharmacy Technicians, as well as Medical Assistant. PMC will postpone all new CNA courses until cleared to proceed either with online or onsite classes.To complete registration or inquire about their current classes, please visit: www.premiermedicalcareers.com.To read more about staffing requirements amid an infectious disease such as this Pandemic, review the following study published in the Journal of Bioethics: https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/pdf/10.1080/15265160802317974.About Premier Medical Careers:Premier Medical Careers (PMC) is a post-secondary school providing education, training, and tools needed in healthcare services for individuals looking to enter the medical field in the greater Atlanta region. They offer courses and certifications across a wide range of health-related disciplines, and give on-going training to healthcare personnel, using the latest technology to enhance students’ learning. To learn more, please visit: www.premiermedicalcareers.com. Contact Information Premier Medical Careers

Narrene Taffe

(678) 390-2681



www.pmcga.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Premier Medical Careers