Grace Care Northpointe Premiere Skilled Nursing & Post-Acute Rehabilitation Celebrates 10 Years of Dedicated Service to the Tomball Community Grace Care Center Northpointe is proud to serve Tomball and the surrounding areas in Houston Texas with superior customer service and patient care. Grace Care Center Northpointe has been performing the highest standards of transitional care and long-term residential services since 2009. Nursing home... - December 18, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

The Medical Center of Aurora Names Tyler Hood Chief Administrative Officer for Centennial Medical Plaza The Medical Center of Aurora has appointed Tyler Hood as Chief Administrative Officer of Centennial Medical Plaza, effective January 6. - December 12, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Tigerlily Foundation Hosts Historic Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Tigerlily Foundation, a national breast cancer organization, will host a Young Women’s Metastatic Breast Cancer Disparities Fireside Chat at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) on the morning of December 10. The event is designed to foster transformational dialogue engaging young women in the African American community from 20 cities identified as locations having a high rate of breast cancer diagnosis among women of color. - December 10, 2019 - Tigerlily Foundation

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Physician Offers Thanksgiving Holiday Burn Safety Tips For cooks in the kitchen, there are several simple steps to make sure the holidays remain festive. - November 27, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Operative Experience Announces TCCS Female, the World’s First High-Fidelity Simulator for Female Trauma Patients TCCS Female provides learners with comprehensive and realistic Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) training, including wound management, airway stabilization, and hemorrhage control. - November 21, 2019 - Operative Experience, Inc.

MobilDrTech to Launch Low-Cost Telemedicine Exam Cam / ENT Kit for RNK Products No longer do telemedicine providers need to spend thousands for a decent general examination camera. MobilDrTech, in collaboration with RNK Products, is pleased to introduce the RExCam Kit, RNK's new examination camera kit and finished USB Exam Cams. - November 18, 2019 - MobilDrTech, Inc.

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Performs First Deep Brain Stimulation Procedure for Epilepsy The treatment delivers electrical impulses to normalize brain activity and reduce seizures. - November 01, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

EduCare Announces New Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook The 1st Edition of the Recurrent and Metastatic Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook is now available. This book is designed to educate women about treatments for recurrent and metastatic breast cancer, while also addressing the emotions that come with this diagnosis. - October 24, 2019 - EduCare

Grace Care Center at Northpointe Announces Partnership with New Co-Medical Director Dr. Harold D. Wills The Grace Care Center at Northpointe is located in beautiful Tomball Texas. A highly respected skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation center that has served the Tomball community for over ten years. They are proud to announce the addition of new leadership to their clinical team. Dr. Harold D. Wills will lead the highly regarded list of physicians credentialed at Grace Care Center at Northpointe along with Co-Director Dr. Muhammad Hanif. - October 22, 2019 - Grace Care of Northpointe

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Names Chief Financial Officer Swedish Medical Center has named Regina Ramazani, a healthcare financial executive with more than 25 years of senior leadership experience, as its chief financial officer. Ramazani most recently served as chief financial officer at HCA Healthcare’s Tulane Health System, where she provided financial... - October 20, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters Reveals Their 2019 Every Shingle Heart Initiative Recipients Jacksonville company reveal who receives free new roofs through its annual Every Shingle Heart program. - October 18, 2019 - Reliant Roofing, Solar, & Hurricane Shutters

Phlebotomy Career Training Celebrates 11 Years of Distance Education Phlebotomy Career Training was the first school in the nation to offer distance education for Phlebotomy classes. Over the past 11 years they have redeveloped their curriculum and the mode of online learning to simulate the classroom experience for the online learner. - October 17, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora Recognized for Excellence with ACC Transcatheter Valve Certification HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) is excited to announce the achievement of Transcatheter Valve Certification from the American College (ACC). The ACC has validated the program's exceptional approach, including physician leadership, quality outcomes and team based clinical... - October 17, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

NYCBS Welcomes Dr. Keith Brunckhorst to Its Oncology Team Keith R. Brunckhorst, MD is a talented physician who is board-certified in medical oncology and hematology. He is experienced and well versed in the most cutting-edge cancer technology, with an impeccable work history and education. For Dr. Brunckhorst, patients come first. He pledges to treat each patient... - October 17, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Hosts Shave Off Event for Prostate Cancer Research Swedish Medical Center, located in Englewood, Colorado, joins Bishops Cuts/Color Highlands Ranch to raise money for prostate cancer research through the TUCC Foundation. - October 17, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

DreamCloud Psychiatry Receives 2019 Best of Miami Beach Award Miami Beach award program honors DreamCloud Psychiatry with its highest achievement. - October 16, 2019 - DreamCloud Psychiatry

Marla F. Tonseth Honored as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Marla F. Tonseth of Warrington, Pennsylvania has been honored as a VIP Member for 2019, by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare field. About Marla F. Tonseth Marla Tonseth is a Rehab Performance Improvement Specialist... - October 08, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Rose Medical Center Celebrates 70th Anniversary, Launches Trailblazing Power of Doing Right Campaign This year, Rose Medical Center is celebrating its rich history and deep community ties in honor of its 70th anniversary. To herald this momentous anniversary, the Central Denver hospital will introduce a branding campaign that commemorates its deep history of and commitment to inclusivity and excellence... - October 02, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

Swedish Medical Center First in Colorado to Use New Treatment for Brain Aneurysms Rocky Mountain region neuroscience center of excellence introduces technology to treat challenging aneurysms with positive benefits for patients. - September 30, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Dr. Sandip Parikh Joins New York Health New York Health is pleased to welcome Sandip R. Parikh, MD, FACS, a highly-experienced board-certified surgeon, to their team of skilled practitioners. He practices general, breast and colorectal surgery and will be working at the Bayside and New Hyde Park locations. Additionally, he has an office location... - September 24, 2019 - New York Health

Nurse Reveals the Complex, Extraordinary World of Nursing in Her Debut Memoir Dog Ear Publishing reviews a new book that explores how nurses learn to cope with the many challenges they are likely to find in their profession, as well as the courage they have when helping people to heal. - September 19, 2019 - Dog Ear Publishing

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and Honored with a Podcast by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of Distinction and honored with a podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Each quarter... - September 17, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Sovereign School of Nursing Offers Grants and Scholarships to Prospective Nursing Students Sovereign School of Nursing, a South Florida based private school offering Practical Nursing (LPN) and Associate of Nursing (RN) programs, announced today that it is awarding grants to prospective LPN students who meet their eligibility requirements. As a private institution, Sovereign provides a pathway... - September 14, 2019 - Sovereign School of Nursing

Comfort Keepers Lithonia Reaches 13 Years in Business Comfort Keepers Lithonia, today announces its thirteenth year in business located on 6886 Main Street Lithonia, GA 30058. Since Owner Ms. Carla Brown opened the franchise in 2006, it has experienced significant growth, earned awards and certifications, and advanced the quality of care offered to its... - September 14, 2019 - Comfort Keepers Lithonia

Delta 9 Summits Presents Medical Cannabis Patient Therapies and Wellness Summit, Industry Speakers Massachusetts State Representative and Patient Advocacy Alliance Delta 9 Summits announces a First of Its Kind "Medical Cannabis-Based Therapies and Wellness" event Educating Healthcare Providers and Professionals. Hear from Mass State Rep. David LeBoeuf and Nichole Snow, Mass Patient Advocacy Alliance discuss House Bill H.3875 "An Act relative to insurance coverage of medicinal cannabis." - September 12, 2019 - Delta 9 Summits LLC

Online Medical Certification Pioneer Launches New Site National Certification Services, an industry pioneer since 2005, has announced it's third-generation site to meet the evolving certification demands of the healthcare community. www.onlinemedcerts.com anticipates early September 2019 launch. - September 07, 2019 - National Certification Services

The Medical Center of Aurora Announces Participation in National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora today announced that they have been invited to join the National Cardiogenic Shock Initiative (NCSI). Facilities that have adopted the NCSI protocol have shown dramatically increased survival rates for patients with heart attack-induced shock. - August 28, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

Fusion Medical Staffing Makes the List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies For the fourth year in a row, Fusion Medical Staffing is one of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Fusion Medical Staffing is ranks number 1762 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 with a revenue growth of 231 percent. - August 21, 2019 - Fusion Medical Staffing

Rebecca Czekalski, RN Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Rebecca Czekalski, RN of Jacksonville, Florida has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. About Rebecca Czekalski, RN Rebecca Czekalski has over 17 years experience in the... - August 21, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Be a Successful Entreprenurse with "The Nurse's Guide to Innovation: Accelerating the Journey" Take the next huge step, and start your journey as a nurse entrepreneur with this comprehensive how-to guide for nurses, nurse leaders, and other clinicians. - August 20, 2019 - AHAthat

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Showcased on the Reuters Billboard by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions in the fields of nursing and education. Times Square, where the... - August 14, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves 2019 Healthgrades Women’s Care Awards in Gynecologic Surgery & Procedures HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) today announced that it received a 2019 Gynecologic Surgery Excellence Award™ and, for the second year in a row, a 5-Star Rating for Gynecologic Procedures, from Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about... - August 09, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Named Family Favorite by Colorado Parent Magazine HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center has been named a Top 5 Hospital or Health Clinic in Colorado Parent’s Family Favorite 2019 publication. The annual edition recognizes businesses, services, and attractions in the metro Denver area and is voted on by readers of the popular... - August 08, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Mona Clayton, RN Launches Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour Global Tour at Hotel 50 Bowery Mona Clayton, RN, could not have imagined that someday her dream of recruiting 100,000 future nurses globally would become a reality, but she’ll get one step closer at her global launch tour to fulfill her recruitment goal, which will be held from 5:30–8:30 p.m. on August 29 at Hotel 50 Bowery... - August 07, 2019 - The Nurses Pub

New Blog Post Review on Phlebotomy Career Training: Are Dialysis Centers Failing the Patient? Phlebotomy Career Training's dialysis instructor and FNP, Nancy Kimmel, has written a post regarding the safety of patients at dialysis centers that seems noteworthy for not only the laymen but also medical professionals. Many of us don’t think about kidney disease on a regular basis, unless of course we are one of the 468,000 people in the U.S. on weekly hemodialysis treatments. - August 04, 2019 - Phlebotomy Career Training

Rose Medical Center Names Linda Gray New Chief Nursing Officer Rose Medical Center is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Gray as Rose Medical Center’s new Chief Nursing Officer. - August 03, 2019 - Rose Medical Center

East Coast Debut of The Nurses Pub: Networking and Mentorship at NYC’s First emPOWER Hour The Nurses Pub is a nonprofit organization that specially curates relationships between leaders in healthcare and our future nurses all around the world. The “Mix & Mentor emPOWER Hour” is positioned as a pinnacle event, a pivotal career move, and an essential elevation into the next level of your career. The beautiful Hotel 50 Bowery in Manhattan’s lower east side​ is the generous hosting sponsor on Thursday, August 29th, join in a night of networking and mentorship. - July 24, 2019 - The Nurses Pub

The Medical Center of Aurora Achieves Magnet® Recognition Again HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s The Medical Center of Aurora (TMCA) has attained Magnet recognition once again, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes health care organizations... - June 26, 2019 - The Medical Center of Aurora

HCA Healthcare/HealthONE’s Swedish Medical Center Promotes Fireworks Safety Safety tips to help you stay out of the ER this season. - June 26, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan Recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan of Ridgefield Park, New Jersey has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2019 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of healthcare. About Fay F. Mancebo-Maturan Fay Mancebo-Maturan is a registered nurse at... - June 22, 2019 - Strathmore Worldwide

Nurse Managers Needed for a Study on Self and Authentic Leadership and Job Satisfaction If you are a nurse manager or have been a nurse manager, you are invited to take part in a research study about leadership and job satisfaction. - June 22, 2019 - Octave Ellis

MedicalFieldCareers.com Announces Scholarship for Students Attending Top Historically Black College and Universities That Offer Healthcare Programs MedicalFieldCareers.com has released its list of the top historically black college and universities that offer healthcare programs, as well as a new scholarship program for students who attend the featured schools. - June 19, 2019 - MedicalFieldCareers.com

Avendelle Dallas Homes Focus on Quality Service Avendelle Assisted Living Dallas has a dedication to service quality and resident care, the Dallas homes are uniquely positioned on the market to deliver premium service quality and work closely with families for an excellent experience. - June 17, 2019 - Avendelle Assisted Living

Cates Consulting Group Works with Trauma Victims Like Those Affected by Durham Gas Explosion Cates Consulting Group's thoughts and prayers are with the victims that were involved in the catastrophic gas explosion in Durham, North Carolina. In April 2019, two people were killed and 25 injured. Of the people injured, six were in critical condition and one was transported to a burn center. Cates... - June 11, 2019 - Cates Consulting Group

Dr. Jahan Aghalar Joins NYCBS Jahan Aghalar, M.D. joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists as a board-certified medical oncologist-hematologist. Dr. Aghalar will be practicing at the Smithtown and New Hyde Park locations. nycancer.com/blog/2019/05/20/dr-jahan-aghalar-joins-nycbs/ A Long Island native, Dr. Aghalar specializes... - June 11, 2019 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists

Gertrude B. Hutchinson, DNS, RN, MA, MSIS, CCRN-R Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Gertrude B. Hutchinson of Altamont, New York has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Woman of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of nursing and education. Each month, they feature women... - June 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized