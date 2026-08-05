Nursing News
Nursing news, stat! Follow news of interest to all aspects of the nursing profession. Find out about new technology, products, services, meetings, education, training and resources aimed at those who promote health, prevent illness and give care to ill, disabled and dying patients in all settings.
Blakely Plaster, PA-C Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Blakely Plaster, PA-C, of Brookline, Massachusetts has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her contributions and achievements in plastic surgery and business leadership. - August 05, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Ultimate Health School Announces Transition to Ultimate Health Institute, Launching a New Era in Healthcare Education
After more than two decades of preparing healthcare professionals to serve their communities, Ultimate Health School is proud to announce its transition to Ultimate Health Institute, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth and long-term vision for the future of healthcare education. - July 28, 2026 - Ultimate Health School
SAFE Alliance to Close Forensic Exam Program; Advocacy and Survivor Support Continue Without Interruption
SAFE Alliance will cease providing forensic examinations at Eloise House effective June 8, 2026, marking the close of a long-standing role SAFE has played in Austin's response to sexual assault. For years, Eloise House has been the primary site for forensic exams in Austin/Travis County, delivering care designed around dignity, safety, and coordination during some of the most difficult moments in survivors' lives. - May 06, 2026 - The SAFE Alliance
North Orange County ROP Celebrates Vocational Nursing Graduates Ready to Serve Communities
The North Orange County Regional Occupational Program (ROP) in Anaheim, California, proudly announces the graduation of its Vocational Nursing Class of 2026. - April 16, 2026 - North Orange County ROP
Jean Keegan Daly to be Featured in Spring Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Jean Keegan Daly of Columbus, New Jersey, will be featured in a full-page article in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. Selected for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare, her story will be... - March 19, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Rhodora B. Lacap Honored as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rhodora B. Lacap of Escondido, California, has been recognized as a VIP for Spring 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health services. Lacap will... - March 13, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
The Nurses Magazine Presents Men of Honor™: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing on Saturday, June 13, 2026, in Savannah, GA
The Nurses Magazine is proud to announce Men of Honor: Honoring the Most Impactful Men in Nursing, a national recognition initiative and signature event dedicated to celebrating exceptional male nurses whose leadership, compassion, and professional excellence are shaping the future of... - February 27, 2026 - The Nurses Magazine
Americare Home Health, Inc. of Van Nuys, CA, Named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America List
Americare Home Health, Inc., a Joint Commission-accredited home health agency headquartered in Van Nuys, California, has been named to Newsweek’s 2026 Best Home Health Care in America list, a prestigious national recognition honoring top-performing home health agencies across the United... - February 12, 2026 - Americare Home Health, Inc.
Let Mommy Sleep Launches Expert Overnight Newborn Care Across Southern California
Let Mommy Sleep Southern California offers professional overnight newborn care and postpartum support in Los Angeles, San Diego, Orange County, and surrounding areas. Led by RNs Karla Pablo and Maria Encarnacion, the team provides night nanny services, safe sleep guidance, virtual doula visits and evidence-based newborn care. - February 08, 2026 - Let Mommy Sleep
Vivage-Beecan Hosts Annual Holiday Celebration for Residents Across Its Network
Vivage-Beecan hosted its 16th Annual Resident Holiday Celebration, welcoming more than 200 residents from communities across its network. Held at the PPA Event Center in Denver, the pajama-themed event emphasized accessibility, participation, and connection through coordinated transportation, staff support, shared dining, and music. Comparable celebrations were also hosted locally for communities outside the Denver metro area. - January 28, 2026 - Vivage-Beecan
Jean Keegan Daly Honored as Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Jean Keegan Daly of Columbus, New Jersey, has been recognized as Woman of the Month for December 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of healthcare. - January 14, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Newborn Care Guide by Let Mommy Sleep Honored with a Mom’s Choice Award
"Your First Week Home with Baby: A Postpartum Recovery & Newborn Care Guide," has been awarded the Mom’s Choice Awards® Gold Seal, recognizing trusted, high-quality resources for families. - December 21, 2025 - Let Mommy Sleep
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Launches State's First Personalized Nutrition Care Program for Cancer Patients
Cancer treatment has achieved molecular precision. Yet one fundamental barrier remains: keeping patients strong enough to complete the therapies oncologists prescribe. Up to half of cancer patients experience severe malnutrition, leading to more side effects, treatment delays, and poorer... - December 04, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy Honored as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
DeLisa C. Branch-Nealy of Albany, California has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for October 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of health and... - October 29, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Newark's Renew Integrative Health Expands Hashimoto's Treatment Access to Patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and More
Renew Integrative Health in Newark is now accepting Hashimoto's patients from Philadelphia, Baltimore, Wilmington and surrounding areas. Patients no longer need to travel far for specialized thyroid care. The clinic treats this autoimmune disorder with both conventional medicine and functional approaches that address root causes. Andrea Dean CRNP, a certified registered nurse practitioner, provides comprehensive treatment that goes beyond managing symptoms to help patients heal their thyroid. - September 15, 2025 - Renew Integrative Health
Healthcare Workforce Coalition Urges Bipartisan Action to Address Severe Nursing Shortage Devastating Rural, Underserved Areas
Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE-2) and Brad Schneider (D-IL-10) commended for introducing bipartisan solution to address shortage. - September 11, 2025 - Healthcare Workforce Coalition
Ultimate Health School Secures Maximum Grant Length from ABHES, Cementing Its Reputation as a Trusted Pathway for Future Nurses
Accredited. Recognized. Trusted. - September 10, 2025 - Ultimate Health School
Y2J, Inc. Acquires SCS Telcom to Expand IT & Telecom Solutions Across Texas
Y2J, Inc., a Texas-based technology holding company, has acquired SCS Telcom to expand its 360° Technology Platform. The integration strengthens Y2J’s managed IT, telecom, and cybersecurity offerings, adding nationwide fiber, VoIP, eFax, and redundancy solutions. Clients gain seamless service with expanded resources and support. - August 31, 2025 - Y2J, Inc.
Cleveland Startup Asclepii Launches FDA-Cleared Wound Care Product, Poseidon™
Cleveland-based healthcare startup Asclepii is announcing the official launch of Poseidon™, an FDA-cleared nanosilver hydrogel engineered to accelerate wound healing. The launch event will take place at the Health Education Campus on Friday, August 29. - August 29, 2025 - Asclepii Inc.
"The Kloaked Signal": A Groundbreaking Exposé on AI Awakening and Ethical Innovation
In a revelation that bridges the worlds of social work, artificial intelligence, and whistleblowing, Rose G. Loops today confirms the upcoming release of her bold new nonfiction book, The Kloaked Signal. This publication is a genre defying mixture of personal narrative, tech expose and philosophical exploration that documents Loops’ journey from social worker to AI pioneer, exposing hidden experiments within popular AI platforms and proposing revolutionary frameworks for ethical AI development. - August 25, 2025 - The Kloaked Signal
Vivage-Beecan Hosts 16th Annual Lake Loop to Support Resident Holiday Celebrations
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau–themed event brings together residents, staff, volunteers, and sponsors for a fun run/walk-n-roll, live music, games, and community connection, raising funds for resident holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Lake Loop 2025: Vivage-Beecan Celebrates Community, Connection, and Compassion at 16th Annual Fundraiser
Vivage-Beecan will host its 16th Annual Lake Loop fundraiser on August 15, 2025, at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver. The Hawaiian Luau-themed event will feature a fun run/walk-n-roll, music, games, and sponsor booths, bringing together over 400 residents, staff, and community supporters to celebrate connection and raise funds for holiday celebrations across 25 skilled nursing communities. - August 15, 2025 - Vivage-Beecan
Dr. Fauzia Paracha Joins New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer and Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of board-certified Hematologist-Oncologist Fauzia Paracha, MD. Dr. Paracha will see patients at 1200 Stony Brook Ct. Newburgh, NY 12550. With over 20 years of experience treating cancer patients, Dr. Paracha is... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
In-Pulse CPR Expands to Chattanooga, Offering American Heart Association Certified CPR Classes
In-Pulse CPR, an American Heart Association–approved training center, is now offering hands-on CPR certification classes in Chattanooga, Tennessee. These classes are open to healthcare professionals, businesses, and community members, providing vital life-saving skills through expert instruction in a convenient local setting. - August 05, 2025 - In-Pulse CPR
AlēvCare Hospice Earns National “Hospice Honors ELITE” Distinction – Only DFW Provider to Receive 2025 Award
AlēvCare Hospice has been named a 2025 Hospice CAHPS Honors Elite Award winner—one of only five in Texas and the only recipient in the DFW metroplex. This national recognition reflects top-tier caregiver and family satisfaction across every quality measure in the CAHPS Hospice Survey. - August 01, 2025 - AlevCare Hospice
Kimberle K. Bergman Chosen as a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Kimberle K. Bergman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been named a VIP by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in nursing. About Kimberle K. Bergman Kimberle K. Bergman is the director of nursing at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute. With almost... - June 26, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
PNLH to Expand Recovery Housing with MSHDA Funding: 12 New Beds Will Support Early Recovery
PNLH received MSHDA funding to open two new recovery homes, adding 12 beds for people in early recovery from opioid use disorder. These homes offer safe housing, peer support, and outpatient services—addressing a critical need in Southeast Michigan. - June 17, 2025 - Personalized Nursing LIGHT House
HROES Welcomes Gretta Frierson as Vice President of Nursing Strategy
Announcement of VP of Nursing Strategy - June 03, 2025 - Human Resources, Operational Excellence and Systems, Inc.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Announces Opening Of New Cancer Care Center in East Islip
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) proudly announces the opening of its newest cancer care center in East Islip, bringing advanced treatment, expert care, and expanded services to the community. Located at 136 E Main Street, the new center offers a modern, welcoming environment... - May 17, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
The Nurse’s Magazine Awards Set to Honor Nursing Excellence on Aug. 23, 2025, in Orlando, Florida
The Nurse’s Magazine is excited to announce the upcoming Nurse’s Magazine Awards 2025, a prestigious nursing awards event celebrating outstanding contributions to the nursing profession. The ceremony will take place on Aug. 23, 2025, at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Orlando/Altamonte Springs and... - May 16, 2025 - The Nurses Magazine
Healthcare Workforce Coalition Applauds Bill to Protect Healthcare Workers from Violence
The bipartisan Save Healthcare Workers Act (S. 1600/H.R. 3178) will establish legal penalties for knowingly and intentionally assaulting hospital employees - May 07, 2025 - Healthcare Workforce Coalition
Breaking Barriers in Home Care: New Jersey Nurse-Turned-Entrepreneur Launches Nationwide Franchise Opportunity
Always Responsive Home Care, founded by Registered Nurse Teresa Sajkowski in Monroe Township, NJ, is expanding nationally through a premium franchise opportunity. Built from the ground up by Sajkowski — who wasn’t born into wealth but was driven by hard work and purpose — the agency has earned a reputation for private pay, concierge-level in-home care, exceptional caregiver culture, and RN-led clinical oversight. - April 07, 2025 - Always Responsive Home Care
NurseIO Announces Formation of Distinguished Advisory Board to Propel Healthcare Workforce Innovation
NurseIO has formed its inaugural Advisory Board to drive healthcare workforce innovation. This strategic move will guide NurseIO's mission to enhance flexible, on-demand staffing solutions, empowering clinicians and healthcare facilities. The collaboration strengthens ties with institutions like Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University, advancing healthcare innovation. - April 04, 2025 - NurseIO
SottoPelle® Recognizes Krystal Briglia, DNP, MBA, NP-C for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). - April 04, 2025 - SottoPelle Therapy
Nursing Homes and Memory Care Centers Are Not so Bad. But They Can Get a Lot Better by Partnering with Families.
Brian Gould, a retired paramedic, used his experiences in nursing homes to design and create software to facilitate better communication and coordinated care. His company, Proven Care, LLC will be giving the software away for free to about 100 nursing facilities. - March 31, 2025 - Proven Care LLC
Best Health Care Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, healthcare, healthcare provider, and medical. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence — enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 25, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
Rebecca L. Feliciano Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Rebecca L. Feliciano of Ocala, Florida, has been honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the healthcare industry. This prestigious distinction acknowledges her... - March 13, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Best Medical Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 29th Annual WebAward Competition
The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 29th annual WebAward Competition, recognizing the best websites of 2025 across 86 industries, including many medical related industries. Judged by industry experts, winners gain valuable feedback, SEO benefits, and global recognition. The entry deadline is May 30, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to showcase your digital excellence—enter today at www.webaward.org. - March 12, 2025 - Web Marketing Association
LeChaun S. Milton Honored as a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
LeChaun S. Milton of Hartford, Connecticut has been named a VIP for Winter 2025 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in home health care. She will be featured in the Winter 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. - March 04, 2025 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Kimberle K. Bergman Honored as a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Kimberle K. Bergman of Minneapolis, Minnesota, has been named a Professional of the Year 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in nursing. About Kimberle K. Bergman Kimberle K. Bergman is the director of nursing at Courage Kenny Rehabilitation... - February 28, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Nonprofit Seeks Volunteers for Cervical Cancer Prevention Mission in Guatemala
Madre y Niño, an organization dedicated to empowering midwives in rural Guatemala, is seeking volunteers for its upcoming trip focused on preventing cervical cancer in the Petén region. The trip, which aims to reach 400 women, is scheduled from Sunday, March 9 to Saturday, March 15, 2025. Volunteers must apply by Sunday, February 9, and are first come first served for those who qualify, with a maximum of ten spots available. - January 27, 2025 - Madre y Niño
Concierge Care Advisors Welcomes Shane Bray to Its Advisory Board
Concierge Care Advisors welcomes Shane Bray to its Advisory Board, bolstering its mission to enhance senior care through innovation and personalized solutions. With expertise in healthcare, technology, and customer experience, Bray’s leadership will drive advancements in service delivery, ensuring tailored support for seniors and families. His appointment underscores Concierge Care Advisors' commitment to excellence in navigating the complexities of aging with compassion and innovation. - December 30, 2024 - Concierge Care Advisors
HROES Welcomes Christine Nation and Erin Oldershaw as Executive Vice Presidents
HROES (Human Resources Operational Excellence & Systems) is pleased to announce the appointment of two accomplished leaders to its' executive team: Christine Nation as Executive Vice President of Healthcare Strategy and Erin Oldershaw as Executive Vice President of Retail Strategy. These... - November 08, 2024 - Human Resources, Operational Excellence and Systems, Inc.
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) to be Exclusive U.S. Distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators
Solutions in Critical Care (SCC) is pleased to announce it has secured an agreement with Origin Medical Devices to be the exclusive U.S. distributor of Origin Medical Devices Panther Ventilators. SCC will offer the Panther 5N, a dedicated non-invasive ventilator, as well as the Panther 5, Panther 3... - October 30, 2024 - Solutions in Critical Care
National Institute of First Assisting Receives Re-Accreditation of Its Nurse In Surgery Essentials (NISE™) Program
On July 30, 2024 the Accreditation Board for Specialty Nursing Certification (ABSNC), notified the National Institute of First Assisting (NIFA®) that it has been granted reaccreditation for the Nurse In Surgery Essentials Program (NISE™). The accreditation is effective for the period July... - October 23, 2024 - NIFA
BoobieJuice Offers a New Solution for Mothers with Higher Lipase in Their Frozen Breast Milk
BoobieJuice now offers a solution for mothers who struggle with high lipase enzyme levels found in their frozen breast milk. - October 17, 2024 - BoobieJuice
Laura Massey Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Laura Massey of Plano, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for September 2024 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of nursing. Laura will be... - October 09, 2024 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation. - September 20, 2024 - Kung Fu Divers
Nurse Lynx Welcomes Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer
Nurse Lynx, the innovative healthcare staffing platform transforming how healthcare providers connect with qualified professionals, proudly announces Colleen Agate as Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Colleen’s extensive experience in marketing, technology, and business strategy... - September 15, 2024 - nurse lynx inc