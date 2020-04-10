Medicas Medical Clinic Offers Telemedicine in Response to COVID-19

Press Releases Medicas Medical Clinic Press Release

Medicas Medical Clinic, LLC is a medical practice located in Douglasville, Ga., and is owned by Mrs. Sarah President, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the various disciplines of nursing. The clinic strives to provide compassionate care with excellence, offering medical care services such as wellness exams, women’s health, sports, and work physicals, chronic disease management, and urgent care services to patients of all ages and gender. To learn more, please visit: www.medicasmedicalclinic.com/. Douglasville, GA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Medicas Medical Clinic (MMC) now offers telemedicine as an option for patients to discuss their health needs and medical issues with a healthcare provider in real time. In light of the “shelter in place” order signed by Governor Brian Kemp on April 2, 2020, MMC is taking all necessary precautions to maintain the health and safety of all staff and patients.“We remain deeply committed to the needs of our patients during this difficult time,” said owner, Mrs. Sarah President. “We recognize the increasing and urgent need to deliver innovative methods of care amidst the evolving situation with the COVID-19 virus, and believe the option of telemedicine will contribute to the health of our community.”Telemedicine is used to offer clinical services and treat patients in remote locations. It allows those seeking care to discuss symptoms and medical issues with a healthcare provider, as well as receive a diagnosis, learn treatment options, and get a prescription. In addition to virtual appointments, MMC is conducting regular sanitization of the clinic, and adhering to all appropriate hygiene to maintain a sterile facility.To make an appointment, call 770-575-4938, or visit http://www.medicasmedicalclinic.com/.About Medicas Medical Clinic:Medicas Medical Clinic, LLC is a medical practice located in Douglasville, Ga., and is owned by Mrs. Sarah President, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of experience in the various disciplines of nursing. The clinic strives to provide compassionate care with excellence, offering medical care services such as wellness exams, women’s health, sports, and work physicals, chronic disease management, and urgent care services to patients of all ages and gender. To learn more, please visit: www.medicasmedicalclinic.com/. Contact Information Medicas Medical Clinic

Natasha Davis

678-390-2681



www.medicasmedicalclinic.com



