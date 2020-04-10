House of Bread on Line Baking Classes Free

Press Releases House of Bread Press Release

House of Bread is offering a 100% discount on their on line baking classes during the Shelter at Home directive.

After several years, Ms. McCann has embarked on a national franchise expansion. There are now House of Breads from Alaska, California and Nevada. San Luis Obispo, CA, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- House of Bread is offering on line baking classes houseofbread.com/product-category/online-baking-class/. While sheltering at home, learn how to bake bread from Sheila McCann, who became a professional baker after being an attorney. Ms. McCann started House of Bread, a retail bakery cafe, in 1996. houseofbread.com Since then, she has franchised the concept and there are now House of Bread bakeries in more states. houseofbreadfranchise.com/She has taught multiple bakers, franchisees and also students in the baking classes offered at each House of Bread. However, with the virus situation, House of Bread has decided to give a 100% discount code to their on line courses. The discount code is HOB100. Please enjoy!About the classes, House of Bread has an entire series of classes from Artisan Hard Crusted, Sourdough to Baking Basics. Sheila McCann states that, "all doughs have different textures and shaping technics, baking is rarely a one size fits all approach for the wide range of breads." The beauty of baking at home is that the baker can control the ingredients and avoid all the chemicals, and unnecessary added gluten that is in America's commercial breads. House of Bread recipes use the age old baking traditions, much like the bread is produced in Europe, with no added vital wheat gluten. Ms McCann believes, "if you know what a good dough feels like, there is no reason to take short cuts and add extra gluten to the dough."About House of Bread FranchisingAfter several years, Ms. McCann has embarked on a national franchise expansion. There are now House of Breads from Alaska, California and Nevada. Contact Information House of Bread

Sheila Marie McCann

805-801-4853



www.houseofbread.com



