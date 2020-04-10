CreditGUARD of America Announces a Free Webinar on "The Simplest Ways to Make the Best of a Financial Crisis"

Press Releases CreditGUARD of America Press Release

Andrea Lavin, a certified financial counselor of over 15 years, will be leading the presentation and will share some practical tips and tricks on budgeting and finding the credit counselling they need now! Asked about this highly educational one hour webinar, Andrea Lavin said that this webinar is a chance for people to have a breath of fresh air as they will be receiving lots of useful information and are able to manage their debts with all the tools and services available to them from financial institutions and creditors. They can ask questions live and get information not easily available through creditors or other for-profit financial organizations. Boca Raton, FL, April 10, 2020 --( PR.com )-- April is Financial Literacy Month. CreditGUARD of America will be holding two free webinars online on 15th of April, 2020 and 30th of April, 2020 called The Simplest Ways to Make the Best of a Financial Crisis in response to COVID-19 Pandemic. The economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic could be profound. Many people are already losing jobs, with unemployment jumping at a record pace. Even those who stay employed may face reduced hours or uncertainty about how long their paychecks will continue. If you’re in a situation where you can’t pay all your bills, or likely to be there soon, you may have some options to limit the damage to your finances.This webinar will reveal important information about ways of managing debts during times of financial hardships and what are all the options available to consumers facing financial hardships and illustrate a step by step process for getting out of debt 3 to 5 times faster or finding relief.When it comes to being financially literate, Americans think they are making the grade. In a recent survey conducted by CreditGUARD of America, 59 percent of those polled gave themselves an A or a B on their money know-how. However, Andrea Lavin of CreditGUARD of America says when she actually starts to quiz people, those grades falter.Andrea Lavin, a certified financial counselor of over 15 years, will be leading the presentation and will share some practical tips and tricks on budgeting and finding the credit counselling they need now! Asked about this highly educational one hour webinar, Andrea Lavin said that this webinar is a chance for people to have a breath of fresh air as they will be receiving lots of useful information and are able to manage their debts with all the tools and services available to them from financial institutions and creditors. They can ask questions live and get information not easily available through creditors or other for-profit financial organizations. Contact Information CreditGUARD of America

