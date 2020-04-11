Sparx IT Solutions Launches $100K Startup Care Fund for COVID-19 Pandemic Relief

Press Releases Sparx IT Solutions Press Release

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, many startups are struggling to continue their business. To help such startups, SparxIT Solutions has allocated a $100K Startup Care Fund to provide free digital marketing services.

New York, NY, April 11, 2020 --(



Sparx IT Solutions wants to share its expertise and help fellow business owners who are trying to weather the storm of COVID-19. To help soften the blow, Sparx IT Solutions has created the Startup Care Fund, which provides premium digital marketing services to startups for free. Sparx IT Solutions employees, who are efficiently working from home presently, would work around-the-clock to deliver up-to $100k worth of digital marketing services for free.



Sparx IT Solutions believes that it is the responsibility of all businesses to help each other in times of need. The Startup Care Fund is an attempt to make sure that small businesses can stay afloat without having to lay off employees or shutter altogether, and focus on serving their communities instead of simply surviving.



Since 2007, Noida-based Sparx IT Solutions has been a global leader in digital services, serving clients not only from India but throughout the world with its website and mobile app development, digital marketing, and strategic planning.

Vikash Sharma, Sparx IT Solutions CEO says, “This is the time when we should come forward to fulfill our social responsibility. I believe businesses don’t exist in a vacuum and thinking about surviving alone won’t help. So, I welcome you to make this initiative of SparxIT a collaborative effort towards success.”



Tom Hardy

9177759550



https://www.sparxitsolutions.com/



