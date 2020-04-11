Midwest College Consulting Provides Free Guidance for High School Seniors Making College Decisions Quarantine

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Midwest College Consulting Press Release

Free Webinar Entitled "COVID-19 and the Class of 2020" Counsels Prospective College Students on College Selection, Finances & Mental Health

Cincinnati, OH, April 11, 2020 --(



“The college selection process can be anxiety-provoking under normal circumstances,” explained MCC founder, Dana Rolander. “However with college campuses closed and the changing financial circumstances of many families, students are faced with a host of unexpected challenges very late in the process,” she said. Rolander, a private college consultant and professional member of the Independent Educational Consultants Association and the Higher Education Consultants Association is presenting an informative webinar and Q&A session, along with financial aid expert Dan Bisig from College and Beyond, and executive director of the mental health advocacy group 1N5, Nancy Eigel-Miller, to guide families through the process.



Interested families are asked to RSVP to the free webinar at midwestcollegeconsulting.com and will receive instructions on how to join the group’s online event, which will include insight on colleges’ rapidly evolving policies as a result of COVID-19. The event will also provide a platform for families to ask specific questions about securing additional financing, gathering information from virtual resources, enrollment changes and tips for managing increased anxiety throughout the process.



The event is recommended for families of high school seniors, students, and high school guidance counselors. To reserve space at the event and for more information, please visit midwestcollegeconsulting.com



About Midwest College Consulting

Founded by Dana Rolander, a highly-credentialed independent college admissions advisor, Midwest College Consulting partners with high school students and their families throughout the college admission process. Dana and her team provide individualized guidance, structure and support in the college planning and application process. The firm assists students across the country find their best-fit school in terms of academics, culture and budget. MCC maintains professional memberships with the Independent Educational Consultants Association, the Higher Education Consultants Association, the National Association for College Admission Counseling and the Ohio Association for College Admission Counseling. The MCC team vigorously and continuously pursues professional development through conferences, workshops, seminars, webinars and frequent in-person visits and outreach with college admissions staff. For more information about Dana Rolander and MCC, please visit midwestcollegeconsulting.com.



About College and Beyond

College and Beyond, founded by Dan Bisig, an independent educational consultant and member of the Higher Education Consultants Association and the National College Advocacy Group, is a seasoned financial aid expert who lends an eye of expertise in college planning from a monetary perspective, including budgeting, FAFSA, and scholarship strategies. More information about College and Beyond can be found at collegeandbeyondllc.com



About 1N5

Jennifer Moriarty

513-248-1249



midwestcollegeconsulting.com



