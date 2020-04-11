Tweak & Tuneup Has a New Menu Bar Tagging Window Now and Improved Uninstaller



Tweak & Tuneup gets a new menu bar tagging windows & improved uninstaller on Mac OSX 10.15 Catalina.

Tweak, and Tuneup is a disk cleaner and optimizer for Mac which removes clutter from your computer to retrieve space on your Mac. With new menu bar tagging window, you can now scan for duplicates, and perform one-click cleaning, without opening the app. It also provides you with an overview of CPU load, free space available on your computer, along with items to be deleted to declutter. Users can also launch the app from this window.



"Well, optimizing your computer to run it on its optimum speed is one of the best challenges people face, while working on a Mac. Well, developing an optimizer for Mac was always on the list, but making it accessible anytime with ease was another task to execute. Tweak and Tuneup is a simple optimization tool, and with a new menu bar tagging window, the task is accomplished. Also, we have worked on improving the Uninstaller feature of the tool to work seamlessly with the latest version of Mac OSX," said Mr. Praveen Khanna, Vice President, Development, Systweak Software.



"We strive to work hard in our customers' best interests. Therefore, we developed Tweak and Tuneup for Mac. Now with the addition of a new menu bar tagging window, we have tried to make it more accessible and inculcated new features to it," said Mr. Shrishail Rana, CEO, and Founder, Systweak Software.



Please check the official Mac App Store page to know more details about Systweak Tweak & Tuneup.



https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tweak-and-tuneup/id916683896?mt=12



About the Company:



Contact Information Systweak Software

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030

http://www.systweak.com

Sudhir Sharma

+91-141-2243030



http://www.systweak.com



