Press Releases DECK 7 Press Release

Receive press releases from DECK 7: By Email RSS Feeds: Deck 7 interviews Rashim Mogha, Founder – eWOW, Keynote Speaker, Startup Advisor, Women in Tech Evangelist, Author, Podcaster

In this intellectual interview, Rashim discusses how to nurture women into becoming leaders.

San Diego, CA, April 13, 2020 --(



Rashim is an influencer, a thought leader, a best-selling author, and a technology leader, who empowers professionals by articulating complex technology capabilities into crisp, clear, and attainable business benefits. Her extensive career portfolio includes leadership roles in companies such as Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and VMware where she built high-performing teams to support over $2 billion businesses.​



Recognized as Top 100 Keynote Speakers, Rashim has been a keynote speaker at global conferences and organizations, such as Women who Code, China-US Innovation Summit, John Hopkins University, Women in Tech, Girl Geek X, Oracle, LinkedIn, Pandora Music, NextPlay, Women Transforming Technologies (WT2), Together Women Achieve (empowered by Dell), Women Impact Tech, and Women of Silicon Valley.



A recipient of Women Empowerment: Game Changer, Woman of the Year, and Silicon Valley Woman of Influence awards, Rashim has been a keynote speaker at global conferences and organizations.



This interview was a part of Deck 7’s #womenleadersintech series to celebrate the International Women’s Day.



About Deck 7:



Deck 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. San Diego, CA, April 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- In honor of International Women's Day and Women's History month, Deck 7 did an inspiring and thought-provoking interview with Rashim Mogha, Founder of eWOW, Keynote Speaker, Startup Advisor, Women in Tech Evangelist, Author, and Podcaster.Rashim is an influencer, a thought leader, a best-selling author, and a technology leader, who empowers professionals by articulating complex technology capabilities into crisp, clear, and attainable business benefits. Her extensive career portfolio includes leadership roles in companies such as Oracle, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and VMware where she built high-performing teams to support over $2 billion businesses.​Recognized as Top 100 Keynote Speakers, Rashim has been a keynote speaker at global conferences and organizations, such as Women who Code, China-US Innovation Summit, John Hopkins University, Women in Tech, Girl Geek X, Oracle, LinkedIn, Pandora Music, NextPlay, Women Transforming Technologies (WT2), Together Women Achieve (empowered by Dell), Women Impact Tech, and Women of Silicon Valley.A recipient of Women Empowerment: Game Changer, Woman of the Year, and Silicon Valley Woman of Influence awards, Rashim has been a keynote speaker at global conferences and organizations.This interview was a part of Deck 7’s #womenleadersintech series to celebrate the International Women’s Day.About Deck 7:Deck 7 is a digital marketing, lead generation and media services company consisting of 300 marketing mavens, data science experts and martech engineers who deliver services to our clients worldwide. Headquartered in San Diego, we orchestrate and execute over 2800 campaigns each year for brands, agencies and martech platforms. Contact us at deck7.io. Contact Information DECK 7, Inc.

Suraj Sharma

619-900-9595



deck7.io



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from DECK 7