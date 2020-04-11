AppJetty Sets Off to Make It Big in Shopify Extensions with Language Translator

Press Releases AppJetty Press Release

AppJetty has finally released its first ever Shopify product, the AppJetty Language Translator, its first-ever Shopify product with all the cutting-edge language transation features including native translation.

Santa Ana, CA, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- AppJetty, an apps and extensions store, headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, has already made it big in Odoo, Magento, and CRM extensions is all set to make it big in the business of Shopify extensions with its first-ever product - Language Translator.

With the cutting-edge feature of native Shopify translation, this extension is expected to be a tough competition to other Shopify language translator plugins. "Magento and Shopify have been two of the most popular eCommerce platforms of late. The way our clients welcomed all our Magento and Odoo extensions boosted our confidence and we decided to venture into the field of Shopify extensions. So, here we are with our first Shopify plugin - the AppJetty Language Translator for all Shopify store owners. It's got every feature the native Shopify translator has got and even more.

"We are hoping that all targeted audiences receive this product as well as they've received our previous products. As their satisfaction drives us to provide them the best possible solutions every time," says Maulik Shah, the CEO.

"With the exclusive native language translation feature and bulk translation, this language translator app is sure to help Shopify store owners a lot in boosting their reach as well as SEO. Looking forward to getting a good response to our first venture in Shopify app," says Namita Sheth, the Product Manager.

AppJetty is an ISO-certified company and an official ISV partner of SugarCRM and SuiteCRM. Over the last decade, it has made it big in the market of Sugar/Suite CRM and Magento extensions. It also provides customization support for apps or extensions as per the clients' requirements.

To know more about AppJetty Language Translator and integrate it with your Shopify store, you can visit https://apps.shopify.com/appjetty-language-translator.

Contact Information
AppJetty

Maulik Shah

910-674-7559



https://www.appjetty.com

C/804, Dev Aurum Commercial,

Near Anandnagar Cross Roads,

Prahalad Nagar

Ahmedabad - 380015,

Gujarat, India.

Maulik Shah, CEO



