Key Solutions Planning Opens in Williamsville, NY


New York agency is newest addition to Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group.

Williamsville, NY, April 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Key Solutions Planning of Williamsville, NY recently joined Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the northeast. The agency has opened an office at 8870 Main Street in Williamsville, NY, located 15 miles northeast of Buffalo.

Agency owner Andrew Delgado is focused on offering insurance products that protect families, increase retirement savings, and reduce risk for small businesses in the greater Buffalo area. Delgado is a longtime resident of the area and is licensed to sell insurance in New York. Key Solutions Planning provides all lines of personal insurance such as home, auto and life insurance, and commercial insurance.

“Joining SAN Group gives Andrew access to more carriers, training and mentorship to help him build his business. He has strong community connections and is providing affordable solutions to his clients’ insurance needs,” said Frank Waters, SAN Group Chief Operating Officer.
Contact Information
SAN Group
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
Contact
sangroup.com

