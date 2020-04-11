Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from Kocchi's Technology (Hong Kong) Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: Kocchi’s® Releases 3D 360° Surround View System for Heavy-Duty Vehicles

Surroundeye 360 is specially designed for heavy-duty vehicles like trucks, buses, engineering machinery and emergency vehicles, and is easy to be installed and calibrated.

Shenzhen, China, April 11, 2020



The Perfect Solution for Professionals

Surroundeye 360 is an intelligent camera monitor system designed to assist low-speed manoeuvring by providing the driver with a complete surround view of the vehicle in real time and it is in 3D.



With four ultra wide-angle cameras that each covers one full side of the vehicle with a viewing angle of over 180°. High-mounted on the front, rear and sides, the calibrated cameras capture all of the surrounding area including the blind spots of the vehicle or machine.



The four live images are simultaneously sent to an electronic control unit (ECU) where they are instantly processed, combined, blended and stitched. The distortion from the wide-angle camera lens is also corrected before delivering a clear, single, smooth, real-time image onto the driver's monitor.



Performance AND Simplicity That Just Works

“Many 360 camera systems available rely on complex calibration process which takes one hour for installation and calibration with computer to assist,” said Eason He, Product Manager of Kocchi's®. “The Kocchi's® team is laser focused on the customer experience and our customers want a solution that is easy to use and install. The Surroundeye 360 system delivers on our commitment of simplicity coupled with quick installation and in-field calibration features, may only take 15 minutes for the whole process.”



Focus on Continued Innovation – 3D Merged Views

Surroundeye 360, the second generation system, now generates outstanding real-time merged images in 3D. The built-in 3D processing engine constructs the virtual view of 3D image of the vehicle surrounding that allows 45-degree of viewing angle with a wider viewing area which is far more advanced than the 2D systems commonly used by other systems. What drivers see is like a drone's-eye view of the car as it moves down the road while changing lanes or confidently reversing into a parking spot.



About Kocchi's

Eason He

86-755-8255 0307



www.kocchis.com



