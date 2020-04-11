Press Releases SHAR Music Press Release

Receive press releases from SHAR Music: By Email RSS Feeds: SHAR Music Partners with Michigan Music Alliance Artist Relief Fund

Michigan-based company to donate a portion of all sales in April to displaced area musicians.

Ann Arbor, MI, April 11, 2020 --



“We recognize the challenges facing displaced musicians, in today’s challenging climate,” said Tina Avsharian, COO of Shar Music. “We sought a way to give back to the community that has made us the business we are today, and the Michigan Music Alliance seemed the perfect opportunity to support local artists.”



“It allows our customers to purchase with a purpose.”



Michigan Music Alliance, a 501c3 non-profit serving the Michigan music community, initiated the Artist Relief Fund to address the growing needs of state-based musical artists whose incomes have been adversely affected by the global pandemic.



Per the MMA’s website, the fund supports “people who make income fully through gigs and freelance music work [who] are losing critical opportunities to support their well-being.” For more information or details on how to apply, please visit michiganmusicalliance.org.

​

“Performances may be on hold, but music isn’t canceled,” Tina continued. “We can do our part to ensure artists can play on – now and into the future. Together, we can make a difference.”



