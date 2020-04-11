Nashville Religion Communicators Council Virtually Meets, Discusses Impact of COVID-19

Press Releases Religion Communicators Council Press Release

The Nashville Chapter of the Religion Communicators Council (RCC) meets monthly to talk about topics of interest and hear from professionals in religious communications.

Rolling with the times, RCC Nashville held its first virtual zoom meeting this month on the topic of “keeping people informed during global pandemics,” and had almost a dozen religious communicators join in the conversation. Together, the shared challenges they have faced and overcome and the many resources they’ve found that are invaluable during these unprecedented times.



“We are thankful that we have so many resources available and can still connect virtually, even while staying apart,” says Julie Brinker, Communications Coordinator for the RCC Nashville Chapter who also handles Community Affairs for the Church of Scientology Nashville.



The RCC has members from every faith group and walk of life including Baha’is, Christians, Jews, Muslims, Scientologists, Sikhs, Hindus and more. The RCC, founded in 1929, is an association of communications professionals who work for and with a diverse group of faith-based organizations in the areas of communications, public relations, advertising and development.



The Religion Communicators Council (RCC) is an interfaith association of religion communicators at work in print and electronic communication, marketing and public relations. The Nashville Chapter meets monthly at rotating locations to learn about other faith traditions, learn from fellow communicators and gain professional development opportunities.

