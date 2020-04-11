PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
CURE Biomedical

CURE Biomedical Partners with Bloom Energy on Urgent Need for Ventilators


Swift call to action has resulted in unprecedented response within the healthcare technology management industry.

Sunnyvale, CA, April 11, 2020 --(PR.com)-- In response to the ever-growing need for life-saving devices during the COVID-19 outbreak, the San Jose based Bloom Energy took charge of getting hundreds of stockpiled ventilators patient ready and out to hospitals. The fuel cell manufacturer was in uncharted territory, pivoting their focus literally overnight, assembling a team of skilled engineers and biomedical technicians.

To ensure that all ventilators were made patient ready, Bloom turned to CURE Biomedical, a growing leader within the healthcare technology management industry on the west coast.

“In my 22 years working in the biomedical industry, I have never seen a response to crisis like this,” says Bill Lesch, CEO of CURE Biomedical. “The engineers at Bloom, together with our team of skilled biomeds, had an eﬃcient and eﬀective assembly line cranking out hundreds of ventilators within a couple days. It is incredible to see the power of the human spirit at work when it is needed most.”

Though they have completed the initial round of ventilators, thousands more are on their way.

“The unfortunate reality is that this outbreak is not going away anytime soon,” states Lesch. “We are ready to work alongside Bloom for as long as it takes to get these life-saving devices ready for the hospitals that need them now and in the weeks to come.”

With the ever-growing numbers of COVID-19 patients who require advanced respiratory treatment, the need for more ventilators is a major concern within healthcare systems nationwide.

www.cure-us.com
Contact Information
CURE Biomedical
Andrew Schadegg
773-331-4590
Contact
cure-us.com

