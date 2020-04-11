CURE Biomedical Partners with Bloom Energy on Urgent Need for Ventilators

Press Releases CURE Biomedical Press Release

Swift call to action has resulted in unprecedented response within the healthcare technology management industry.

Sunnyvale, CA, April 11, 2020 --(



To ensure that all ventilators were made patient ready, Bloom turned to CURE Biomedical, a growing leader within the healthcare technology management industry on the west coast.



“In my 22 years working in the biomedical industry, I have never seen a response to crisis like this,” says Bill Lesch, CEO of CURE Biomedical. “The engineers at Bloom, together with our team of skilled biomeds, had an eﬃcient and eﬀective assembly line cranking out hundreds of ventilators within a couple days. It is incredible to see the power of the human spirit at work when it is needed most.”



Though they have completed the initial round of ventilators, thousands more are on their way.



“The unfortunate reality is that this outbreak is not going away anytime soon,” states Lesch. “We are ready to work alongside Bloom for as long as it takes to get these life-saving devices ready for the hospitals that need them now and in the weeks to come.”



With the ever-growing numbers of COVID-19 patients who require advanced respiratory treatment, the need for more ventilators is a major concern within healthcare systems nationwide.



