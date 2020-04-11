Cyber and STEM Nonprofit Moves to Wisconsin to Create Career and Educational Opportunities for Women and Minorities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Cyber Institute Press Release

800-282-1659 or 920-600-6193 Appleton, WI, April 11, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Cyber Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and international NGO that advises government and industry on matters related to cyber policy, pathways into the workforce, and cyber education curriculum. The nonprofit expanded operations to Wisconsin in December of 2018 to create career and educational opportunities for women and minorities. In 2019, the Cyber Institute received the US Business News Best Cyber Security Education Initiative - USA for their programs to help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. In 2019, Cyber Institute worked with the Wisconsin governor’s office to draft the Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce Week proclamation. The nonprofit recently met with Representative Amanda Stuck to discuss cyber programs for youth and young adults in Wisconsin and met with Appleton Mayoral candidate Jeremy Scholz to discuss his position on community-based programs for youth and young adults. The nonprofit has recently partnered the Building for Kids Children's Museum, to develop pilot cyber and computing based activities and exhibits for the museum’s Innovation Lab and STEM Explorers programs starting 2020.The nonprofit is committed serving locally and learning globally. Senior Researchers recently published a study "Cybersecurity in the Blockchain Era: A Survey on Examining Critical Infrastructure Protection with Blockchain-Based Technology"at Kiev National University in Ukraine. Their innovated work resulted in their being the only U.S. entity invited to speak on the Plenary Panel about the challenges and opportunities to use blockchain based technologies to protect countries against the growing threat against critical infrastructure during the International Scientific and Practical Conference, Problems of Innfocommicaions Science and Technology. This has led the Center for Women and Minorities in the Cyber Workforce at the Cyber Institute to help lead the International Women in Cybersecurity Office with partner Ukrainian National Academy of Sciences starting in 2020. The Cyber Institute and its partners from Ghent University Law School have also been recently invited to present their ongoing study towards increased international cyber legislation April 30 - May 2, 2020 to publish their paper, "International Law in Cyberspace: The Need for Collaboration and Coordination to Promote International Peace in the Fifth Domain"and speak on the panel discussing Current Challenges in Theory and Practice during the Ninth Annual Cambridge International Law Conference on International Law and Global Risks hosted by University of Cambridge, UK.About Cyber InstituteThe nonprofit staff have specialized knowledge and experience innovating workforce development and hold dual positions in academia and the Cyber Institute. They help reduce barriers into cybersecurity and STEM related careers by advancing traditional and non-traditional pathways; for women and minorities in particular. By increasing access to education, employment, and workforce development, those they server can have greater opportunities for self-determination and self-reliance. For more information, reach them at info(at)cyber-institute.org and find us at cyber-institute.orgContactTaylor Rodriguez VanceExecutive Director1835 E. Edgewood Dr.Suite 105 - 407Appleton WI 54913800-282-1659 or 920-600-6193 Contact Information Cyber Institute

