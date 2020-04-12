Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Raiinmaker Press Release

Receive press releases from Raiinmaker: By Email RSS Feeds: Coiin Announces Raiinmaker - A Social Engagement Platform for Influencers and Projects; Jonel Cordero Named Chief Operating Officer

Los Angeles, CA, April 12, 2020 --(



Raiinmaker tracks data utilizing distributed ledgering technology on social engagements to harness, measure and distribute the value of collective social interactions. All of a user's interactions and referrals are brought together to create a complete view so projects can better measure social returns and better reward influencers and affiliates alike.



"Raiinmaker represents a culmination of the vast efforts, research, and development we have executed over the last few years to deliver the right solution that fits the needs of our current and potential customers. With Raiinmaker as our flagship, we are ready to bring change to the way the world approaches digital engagement," stated J.D. Seraphine Founder of Coiin.



Coiin has also announced today that it has named Jonel Cordero, former Dragonchain Chief Operating, its Co-Founder and COO, of Raiinmaker. In this role, Jonel will lead Raiinmaker's global product vision, engineering, marketing and communications.



Ben Gerry Founder added, "We have been building our vision for years and it's exciting to have the right team and technology to create this platform and bring it to the market and the world. With the addition of Jonel to the executive team the company is poised to do great things and create a major disruption at the cross section of media, marketing, and technology."



Jonel is the former COO and CMO of Dragonchain, a leading blockchain technology innovator originally incubated at Disney. He has spent his career marketing products and services for business and consumers. Prior to Dragonchain, Jonel served as the Managing Director for Biondi Media, a Seattle-based marketing agency. Jonel is a member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, PEER 150 Marketing Group and a University of Washington Alum.



About Raiinmaker

Jonel Cordero

(707) 506-6780



raiinmaker.com



