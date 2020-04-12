SAN Group Welcomes Two Massachusetts Agencies

Press Releases SAN Group Press Release

Lynn, MA, April 12, 2020 --(



“We are proud to add these growing agencies to our alliance and are confident the partnership will allow them to better serve clients across the North Shore,” said Frank Waters, SAN Group Chief Operating Officer. “Their membership with SAN Group grants immediate access to a large number of top insurance carriers coupled with the resources and support of SIAA, the proven total solution for independent agencies.”



• Get One Insurance is conveniently located at 41 Sutton Street, Lynn, MA, and owned by Jannete Nieto. The agency offers personal and commercial insurance to the greater Lynn area.



• Garden Insurance Agency, Inc., a full-service insurance agency located in Danvers, MA, offers home and auto insurance, commercial insurance, and financial products. Owned by James Ricker, the agency strives to service and educate clients with the highest level of professionalism.



About SAN Group, Inc.

Shanna Brien

603-601-1242



sangroup.com



