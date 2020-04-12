PCV Murcor Makes Donations to Hospitals Combating COVID-19

Press Releases PCV Murcor Press Release

In appreciation of all essential workers facing COVID-19, PCV Murcor has made donations to two hospitals fighting the pandemic.

“I am truly honored to support the hospital staff on the front lines of this epidemic,” said Cindy Nasser, PCV Muror’s Chief Operating Officer. “During these unprecedented times, it is important to support everyone we can. We are truly blessed and humbled that we can continue to operate and support our communities.”



On behalf of all employees at PCV Murcor, a huge thank you to all combating COVID-19 and providing essential services during this pandemic.



“One of our core values at PCV is Community,” said Keith Murray, Founder, President, and CEO. “As we support our customers and their customers in communities nationwide, we appreciate and respect those on the front lines taking heroic steps to take care of us all.”



View PCV Murcor's message to all essential workers at pcvmurcor.com/2020/04/covid-19-donations.



