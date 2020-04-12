PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Peppers Heating & Air Responds to COVID-19 with Updated Health and Safety Measures


Atlanta, GA, April 12, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Peppers Heating & Air remains open for business with updated sanitation and safety measures in response to the COVID-19 virus. Employees have been retrained on proper hand hygiene and sanitization of equipment. All technicians have been properly supplied with sanitizer, gloves, and masks, and in-office staff are providing the ability to work from home under the social distancing government order.

“Maintaining service during the pandemic is very important, as many rely on refrigeration to preserve not only foods, but certain medicine,” says owner Todd Peppers. “We are compassionate for all those suffering in these times, and are doing our part by remaining in operation as an essential business.” Businesses within North America’s Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration (HVACR) industry are considered essential as a skilled trade.

For those needing service, can make that request by visiting www.PeppersHeatingAndAir.com, or calling 770-483-1282.

About Peppers Heating & Air:
Peppers Heating & Air provides heating and air conditioning service for the Metro Atlanta area including Newton, Walton and Morgan County. Services include A/C maintenance and repair, duct cleaning, and installation of air cleaners and purifiers, thermostats and controls, furnaces, heat pumps, and more. Peppers Heating & Air aims to prevent costly repairs for its clients, as well as improve the indoor air quality of its clients’ homes with 100% customer satisfaction. Please visit www.PeppersHeatingAndAir.com for more information.
Contact Information
Peppers Heating and Air
Todd Peppers
770-483-1282
Contact
www.peppersheatingandair.com

