Zingo and BarnBurn Radio Form Groundbreaking Partnership

Visit www.barnburner.ca or contact Joe Peisich at info@barnburner.ca today to learn more. Princeton, CO, April 13, 2020 --( PR.com )-- ZingoTV and BarnBurner Radio announced today a groundbreaking partnership that will feature and highlight the extensive library of BarnBurner Radio Network. BarnBurner Radio covers all the major sports. Its extensive FiredUp shows will be featured on the Zingo Radio platform with several audio updates a day.ZingoTV Co-Founder and COO John Estiva said, “The partnership with Barn Burner is a tremendous win for both companies, we are finally bridging a gap in sports and esports by providing an exclusive podcast alongside streaming content.”With the BarnBurner Network featuring all major sports across its many shows and podcasts, it has naturally become the go-to destination for premium sports listening content. The addition of esports broadcasts and other entertainment shows have only added to the mass appeal of the network.“Myself and the BarnBurner team are thrilled about this new partnership,” said Barn Burner Rep Joe Peisich. “We look forward to a great future with ZingoTV.”About ZingoTVAvailable for iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and other popular platforms, ZingoTV offers an exciting lineup of live sports, highlights and unique content. The ZingoTV Sports Package features a diversified, digital-first focus on underserved sports and leagues, with a diverse fan base and active social media engagement on the lookout for the next big thing. Ranging from mainstream leagues with established legacies, to niche upstarts breaking new ground, ZingoTV offers exciting sports content for every sports fan. www.zingotv.comAbout BarnBurnerFounded by Canadian sports enthusiast Joseph Peisich, The BarnBurner Network was first launched under the name TSPN. TSPN went on to become BarnBurner in September of 2017 along with a focus to provide more exclusive sports stories and interviews to fans, including the addition of the popular FIRED UP Podcast to an already extensive podcast lineup.Today, BarnBurner’s diverse range of team player-featured shows and insider content for every sports enthusiast out there is what keeps fans coming back to the site and its shows again and again.Visit www.barnburner.ca or contact Joe Peisich at info@barnburner.ca today to learn more. Contact Information ZingoTV

Adam Milstein

310-428-4667



zingotv.com



