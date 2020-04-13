The New Song by Enzo Crotti is a Protection Mantra Tuned to 432 Hz

Press Releases Enzo Crotti Press Release

Om Mani Padme Hum is the new composition of Enzo Crotti, a protection Mantra for oneself and for others when in difficult conditions.

Reggio Emilia, Italy, April 13, 2020 --(



Unfortunately coronavirus has caused many deaths and problems for people from many nations. In such a difficult time, prayer is one of the things that can help our soul deal with problems, and OM Mani Padme Hum is a Tibetan mantra that wishes good for others and for themselves. This version of the mantra follows the principles of integral 432 Hz music, that is, it blends the main musical elements and tunes them at frequencies important for life, to make music even more effective. The frequencies of the notes and other musical elements such as time are oriented to the solicitation of the sixth Chakra.Given the difficulty of the moment, this mp3 will be free on the author's website until the coronavirus danger has passed.https://www.enzocrotti.com/single-mp3/single-om-mani-padme-hum-mantra-integral-432-hz/

