Press Releases

 
Adelaide Books

Press Release

New Book by Clarke W. Owens: The Veteran


Adelaide Books is proud to offer the latest work by Clarke W. Owens, The Veteran, hitting stores everywhere.

New York, NY, April 13, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "Joe Dover survives WW2 with a tremendous sense of possibility, only to become lost in America's moral landscape. Owens offers a poignant and beautifully detailed portrait of his veteran balancing freedom and responsibility in a rapidly-changing society." -Rod Val Moore, author of A History of Hands.

Ex-marine Joe Dover comes home in 1946 from the war in the Pacific, marries young, and begins cheating immediately. From marriage to divorce, and again to marriage; from fatherhood to estrangement; from being shot at to an accident on the water, Joe’s career is anything but uneventful. Negotiating all dangers with a canny fortitude, he hangs on as best he can to love, to his children, and to life, but in the end, everything may well seem a fluke of contingency.

Clarke W. Owens was born in 1951 and raised in Sacramento, California, the grandson of Mexican immigrants and Anglos from the Pacific Northwest. Clarke’s family was musical on both sides, and his first meaningful job was as a musician. He later got undergraduate and graduate degrees in English from universities in California, and a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University, where he met his wife, Deborah Fleming, a poet/writer. He became a lawyer in the 1990s, more at home in the courtroom than a classroom. His creative writing has appeared in many literary journals.

Available on Amazon

For information regarding this title and its Author, or any other title by Adelaide Books, or to receive ARC reviewers copy of this book, please write to office@adelaidebooks.org
Contact Information
Adelaide Books LLC
Adelaide Nikolic
917-477-8984
Contact
https://adelaidebooks.org/

