Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival Created the First Virtual Food Festival in Arizona

Create your own themed party with their guide containing bao and dumpling recipes, a list of vendors where you can order takeout, and more.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arizona-bao-and-dumpling-online-party-free-tickets-102304778346 Phoenix, AZ, April 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival, like many other events are being postponed due to the pandemic. The festival was going to bring a wide array of local food purveyors together for one day of dumplings from around the world and unique versions of bao. In the marketplace, guests would enjoy shopping from local pop culture artists and watch performances from local dance groups. The festival decided to create new concept of a virtual food festival to support local businesses.The Arizona Bao and Dumpling Online Party is scheduled on Facebook for Saturday May 9th. The virtual food festival embodies the spirit of the food festival in showcasing small businesses, highlighting the ethnic diversity of food, and bringing the community together virtually. Guests can download the free guide before the online party. The guide gives a fun idea for guests to host their own online themed party with family and friends. The guide includes recipes on how to make bao and dumplings, background on what bao and dumplings are, a list of all of the festival vendors as a takeout menu, online shopping list of festival retail vendors from anime stickers to apparel, and additional restaurants as a thorough guide to find bao and dumplings across the Valley.On May 9th, the festival is encouraging guests to host their own virtual party and use one of the recipes in the guide or order takeout/delivery from one of the local restaurants. Guests can tag their food and party photos with #azbaodumpling and discuss their favorite recipes and bao/dumplings in the Facebook event. A few guests will be chosen at random on May 9th to receive free tickets to the Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival in the Fall.This is a fantastic way to support local and receive the definitive guide to bao and dumplings in Metro Phoenix.Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival: Local food festival in its second year showcasing dumplings and bao from across the world in Downtown Chandler on September 2020. Website: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/arizonabaoanddumplingfestival/320745Arizona Bao and Dumpling Online Party on May 9th: https://www.facebook.com/events/248947363173585/Link to download guide:https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arizona-bao-and-dumpling-online-party-free-tickets-102304778346 Contact Information Arizona Bao and Dumpling Festival

Jay Kwan

623-282-2105



www.facebook.com/pg/azbaodumpling



