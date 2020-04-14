Older Dog is Rescued by Family. Five Years Later They Write a Book About It.

Gracie is a little dog living a happy, rules-free life. One day, her family comes home with a baby. Gracie would bark to get their attention but the baby was all they cared about. Gracie is given up for adoption and starts her quest to find her forever family. With a little bit of love, time, patience and a new family Gracie is able to find her place in the world.

St. Louis, MO, April 14, 2020 --(



Gracie is a little dog who is suddenly given up for adoption. She finds herself in foster care for more than a year. Katie and Edgar move to St. Louis for Katie to start her PhD program, and they look for a dog to rescue. When they meet Gracie, she rolls onto their feet. Despite all the warnings in her profile, they knew that with love, time and effort Gracie would be a fantastic addition to their family. This heartwarming story ends with Gracie settling into her new home after some trouble. Beautifully illustrated, this book is perfect for kids about 8 months or older.



Edgar and Katie Ramirez live in St. Louis Missouri. They wrote this book in honor of their dog Gracie and as a welcoming gift to their first daughter Eleanor. Eleanor lights up every time she sees old 13-year old Gracie walk into a room. If you are considering getting a dog, please try to adopt. There are rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes and walks of life.



Find the book in Amazon, searching “Gracie to the Rescue” or via their website www.gracietotherescuebook.com St. Louis, MO, April 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Gracie to the Rescue!" is the short and heartwarming story of a little dog trying to find her place in the world. The picture book is a short read that highlights the importance of rescuing animals, love, family and giving others a chance.Gracie is a little dog who is suddenly given up for adoption. She finds herself in foster care for more than a year. Katie and Edgar move to St. Louis for Katie to start her PhD program, and they look for a dog to rescue. When they meet Gracie, she rolls onto their feet. Despite all the warnings in her profile, they knew that with love, time and effort Gracie would be a fantastic addition to their family. This heartwarming story ends with Gracie settling into her new home after some trouble. Beautifully illustrated, this book is perfect for kids about 8 months or older.Edgar and Katie Ramirez live in St. Louis Missouri. They wrote this book in honor of their dog Gracie and as a welcoming gift to their first daughter Eleanor. Eleanor lights up every time she sees old 13-year old Gracie walk into a room. If you are considering getting a dog, please try to adopt. There are rescue dogs of all shapes, sizes and walks of life.Find the book in Amazon, searching “Gracie to the Rescue” or via their website www.gracietotherescuebook.com