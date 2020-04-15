Savannah Taste Experience Launches In-Home Food Tour

Press Releases Savannah Taste Experience Press Release Share Blog

Internationally-Awarded Food Tour Company Launches New Product Line to Help Boost Local Restaurant Scene





“Many local restaurants who have obviously been hit hard by the lockdown restrictions have re-tooled their menus and operations to provide take-out and deliveries,” states Stu Card, co-founder of Savannah Taste Experience. “And it is our hope that our Picnic Club offerings will be a fun and delicious way for locals to support the restaurant industry while perhaps learning a little something about the cuisine and restaurants featured in the product.”



Savannah Taste Experience’s Picnic Club’s first offering will include sausage rolls from Pie Society, jerk chicken slider from Sly’s Sliders & Fries, beef brisket burrito from Cha Bella, Lowcountry Mac n’ Cheese from The Ordinary Pub/Broughton Common, and a praline from Savannah’s Candy Kitchen. Each package will be sold at $25 per person. Picnic Club will occur every Friday with the first public offering on Friday, April 17, 2020 and will be delivered between 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. for those in the two designated delivery zones. Delivery zones can be found on the Picnic Club page of their website:



Savannah Taste Experience hopes to expand Picnic Club to additional days and times in the coming weeks. Additionally, Savannah Taste Experience hopes to add more delivery zones and perhaps even a pick-up location in the near future.



About Savannah Taste Experience

Savannah, GA, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Savannah Taste Experience, who in January was rated the Top Tourist Attraction in Georgia by Redbook Magazine and TripAdvisor, has launched a virtual food tour product for local Savannahians called Picnic Club. Savannah Taste Experience's Picnic Club will include tastes from five local restaurants that will be delivered to Savannah homes along with a link to a follow-along video regarding the restaurants and tastings involved in the Picnic Club.

Stu Card

912-755-5820



www.SavannahTasteExperience.com



