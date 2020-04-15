Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Expands Resources for ESG and Production Challenges in Appalachian Basin

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Press Release

Oil innovation startup, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, grows operations and team to provide expanded access to biosurfactant treatments that maintain financial stability and sustainability.

Solon, OH, April 15, 2020 --



Locus Bio-Energy originally launched operations in Appalachia from its R&D center in Solon, Ohio - the headquarters for its holding company, Locus Fermentation Solutions. The Solon location will continue to service the northeastern region of the basin and team members have been added to enhance operations, including Scott Weber as production manager, Joe Sagi as a senior chemist and Kyle Van Arsdale to oversee quality control and certifications such as ISO.



The company’s new Cambridge facility will provide better access to the Southeastern region of the Appalachian market - serving Southeast Ohio, West Virginia and Southwestern Pennsylvania. Its capabilities will include blending the company’s nationally recognized AssurEOR treatments, which are customized to specific well characteristics to maximize efficacy and performance.



“When dealing with some of the oldest wells in the country addressing production decline is a top priority, and now more than ever the region needs solutions that cost-effectively increase performance and revenue,” said Martin Shumway, PE, CPG and Technical Director for Locus Bio-Energy, overseeing operations in the Northeastern U.S. region. “We originally commercialized the AssurEOR treatments as the first green technology to address both ESG and oil recovery in the Appalachian basin with successful results. Now, these new resources will allow us to provide even better service to legacy users and extend our customized offerings to unconventional wells to improve sustainability and financial stability across a larger part of the market.”



In addition to the opening of its Cambridge facility and Solon team expansions, the company also hired oil professional Jesse Krieg to develop new business opportunities in the basin. Jesse brings almost two decades of experience in the industry, with a focus on completion and boutique chemistries. In his new role at Locus Bio-Energy, he will focus on driving use of the company’s green biosurfactant solutions in new applications and forming wholesale partnerships to expand reach.



“Jesse understands the unique challenges of the Appalachian region, and the importance of customization and specialized blending to ensure results - which makes him a valuable addition to our team,” Shumway said. “With his expertise, the capabilities of our new facility and the additional resources in Solon, we’ll be able to enhance the cost-effective and rapid deployment of our green treatments across the basin to help operators in the area do more with less during these difficult economic times, while protecting the environment.”



The company growth comes as the rig count in the Appalachian basin continue to decline, with the U.S. Environmental Information Administration reporting a 50% decrease over the past decade. The ability of the AssurEOR treatments to sustainably address oil production declines and reduce operating costs continues to drive interest across the region and resulted in the program being named 2019 New Technology Development of the Year in the Oil & Gas Awards.



“Appalachia needs solutions that protect bottom lines and the environment, and the AssurEOR program offers exactly that,” said Shumway.



For more information on Locus Bio-Energy and AssurEOR treatment program offerings in the Appalachian basin, visit LocusBioEnergy.com.



About Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™

Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ offers patent-pending, award-winning biosurfactant treatment programs for oil applications that are cost-competitive, biodegradable and safer than current chemical and traditional treatments, with even better results. A world-class team of R&D scientists have solved many of the problems plaguing other biological-based products with the development of the AssurEOR program. The biosurfactant treatments are optimized for specific well conditions for enhanced oil recovery, wellbore cleaning, and paraffin wax and asphaltene remediation, including the cleaning of rods, pipelines and flow lines, casings and solidified storage tank bottoms. For more information, visit LocusBioEnergy.com. 