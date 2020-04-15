British Water Announce Record Profits for the 1st Quarter of 2020





“One of the most dire immediate threats from climate change concerns water availability. Water usage around the world continues to rise with diminishing supply. The projections for global water availability aren’t promising - by 2025, two-thirds of the world’s population may face Cambridge, United Kingdom, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "The water-based investment company has experienced unprecedented growth over the past 12 months and shows no sign of slowing down in 2020." - according to Companies House.British Water has slowly been gaining market share in the alternative investment market due to their water investment that has allowed clients to invest in water around the world since 1992. This news is according to Companies House.Sophie Glover - Finance Director of British Water:"British Water is only going to become bigger, water is the source of life. But it can also be a source for portfolio diversification . Sounds strange, but remember: Like gold and oil, water is a commodity – and it happens to be rather scarce nowadays. So, as with any other scarcity , the water shortage creates investment opportunities.“One of the most dire immediate threats from climate change concerns water availability. Water usage around the world continues to rise with diminishing supply. The projections for global water availability aren’t promising - by 2025, two-thirds of the world’s population may face water shortages . Currently, 2.7 billion people experience water scarcity at least one month a year.”