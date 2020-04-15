Press Releases Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller... Press Release

Receive press releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty: By Email RSS Feeds: The Stephanie Coats Team, Keller Williams Realty, Lists Home in Veneta

Stephanie Coats, The Stephanie Coats Team, Lists Home in Quiet Veneta Neighborhood.

Eugene, OR, April 15, 2020 --(



25207 Cheney Dr. is listed for $235,000.



If you are interested in this home or other homes in Veneta, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.



The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Eugene, OR, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- This home offers a large living room with new carpet throughout. Other updates include new windows, new tin roof on the garage, and a new pump house with an irrigation well. The eat-in kitchen is ideal for entertaining. The backyard is spacious, the shed and garage feature concrete floors, electricity, and a work bench.25207 Cheney Dr. is listed for $235,000.If you are interested in this home or other homes in Veneta, Oregon or other surrounding areas, call Stephanie Coats at 541-554-9435.The Mission Statement for the Team is to skillfully guide clients through one of the biggest financial and personal decisions of their lives and to develop lifelong relationships along the way. Contact Information The Stephanie Coats Team - Eugene Home Group

Danielle Wilkinson

541-349-2644



eugenehomegroup.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Stephanie Coats, Principal Broker, Keller Williams Realty