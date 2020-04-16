Press Releases Buyers Access Press Release

Receive press releases from Buyers Access: By Email RSS Feeds: Buyers Access and American Management Consultants (AMC) Announce Partnership for Multifamily Purchasing

Buyers Access multifamily group purchasing organization and optimization service has formed a partnership with American Management Consultants (AMC) to aid in the purchasing and procurement optimization efforts of their organization nationwide.

Denver, CO, April 16, 2020 --(



Dan Haefner, President & CEO of Buyers Access® commented, “Our entire team is both thrilled and honored to be entering into this strategic relationship. We sincerely welcome the opportunity to provide value add services and support to AMC properties and owners, and the ability to positively impact their day-to-day operations. We look forward to working closely with AMC and their Associates.”



Brenda Barrett, President of Property Management Operations at AMC said, “We are constantly looking at ways to perfect how we do business, and how we can improve the experience for our residents, team members and owners. At AMC, every detail matters, and that includes providing efficient and effective purchasing processes. We look forward to our purchasing optimization partnership with Buyers Access and driving additional NOI to the bottom line.”



About Buyers Access

As the nation's leading Purchasing and Cost Control specialist for the multifamily housing industry, Buyers Access provides real estate owners and operators with full service purchasing solutions to help maximize the value of their real estate assets. Since 1986, Buyers Access has helped thousands of properties and hundreds of companies to reduce operating costs and drive improved cash flow, while leveraging substantial personnel time savings. For more information, visit http://www.buyersaccess.com or call 1.800.445.9169



About AMC

AMC is a full-service property/asset management company that was founded in 2000. Since its founding, AMC has grown to be one of the premier management companies in the country. AMC is dedicated to meeting the needs and exceeding the expectations of owners and asset managers. AMC strives to make each of the properties it manages perform to their highest potential by giving its staff the tools they need to succeed, by intelligently responding to the industry's market changes, and by overcoming any obstacles that might be presented along the way. AMC is dedicated to continued excellence by establishing, maintaining, and promoting the highest standards of property management. Denver, CO, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Buyers Access® (BA) and Apartment Management Consultants, LLC (AMC) today announced a strategic partnership, which will provide AMC properties purchasing optimization benefits through Buyers Access. As a Member of Buyers Access, the AMC properties and organization will realize additional opportunities for cost savings through purchasing standardization, spend consolidation, outsourced services, data analytics, reporting visibility, compliance education, and training.Dan Haefner, President & CEO of Buyers Access® commented, “Our entire team is both thrilled and honored to be entering into this strategic relationship. We sincerely welcome the opportunity to provide value add services and support to AMC properties and owners, and the ability to positively impact their day-to-day operations. We look forward to working closely with AMC and their Associates.”Brenda Barrett, President of Property Management Operations at AMC said, “We are constantly looking at ways to perfect how we do business, and how we can improve the experience for our residents, team members and owners. At AMC, every detail matters, and that includes providing efficient and effective purchasing processes. We look forward to our purchasing optimization partnership with Buyers Access and driving additional NOI to the bottom line.”About Buyers AccessAs the nation's leading Purchasing and Cost Control specialist for the multifamily housing industry, Buyers Access provides real estate owners and operators with full service purchasing solutions to help maximize the value of their real estate assets. Since 1986, Buyers Access has helped thousands of properties and hundreds of companies to reduce operating costs and drive improved cash flow, while leveraging substantial personnel time savings. For more information, visit http://www.buyersaccess.com or call 1.800.445.9169About AMCAMC is a full-service property/asset management company that was founded in 2000. Since its founding, AMC has grown to be one of the premier management companies in the country. AMC is dedicated to meeting the needs and exceeding the expectations of owners and asset managers. AMC strives to make each of the properties it manages perform to their highest potential by giving its staff the tools they need to succeed, by intelligently responding to the industry's market changes, and by overcoming any obstacles that might be presented along the way. AMC is dedicated to continued excellence by establishing, maintaining, and promoting the highest standards of property management. Contact Information Buyers Access

Christin Daniels

303-991-5550



www.buyersaccess.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Buyers Access