

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases Executives & Employees Matthew 25: Ministries Press Release

Receive press releases from Matthew 25: Ministries: By Email RSS Feeds: Matthew 25: Ministries Partners with Duracell for COVID-19 Relief; Duracell Providing Batteries to Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities on the Front Lines of Response

Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH is partnering with Duracell’s PowerForward Program to provide batteries to hospitals, first responders, fire departments, police departments, healthcare facilities and more.





Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH is partnering with Duracell’s PowerForward Program to provide batteries to hospitals, first responders, fire departments, police departments, healthcare facilities and more. Through the partnership, up to 10 million batteries will be distributed to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. These batteries power everyday critical hospital devices such as thermometers, glucometers, feeding pumps, infusion pumps, blood pressure monitors/cuffs, oxygen meters, insulin pumps, and more.



So far, the partnership with Duracell’s PowerForward Program and Matthew 25 has distributed approximately 756,000 batteries to more than 240 hospitals, first responders, and other organizations. As hospitals and healthcare facilities across the US work to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to care for those affected, Matthew 25 and the Duracell PowerForward Program partnership anticipate distributing millions of additional batteries to organizations locally and throughout the US in the coming weeks. These batteries will have a tremendous impact and will help support partners’ tireless efforts as they care for high-risk populations including the sick, the elderly, the impoverished, and others in need.



In addition to the activities described above, Matthew 25 is purchasing bulk quantities of desperately needed supplies and will continue to distribute them to their partners, many of whom are struggling to secure materials due to the increased demand during this crisis. Matthew 25: Ministries has also implemented a mobile feeding program, serving lunch to staff at local hospitals. Matthew 25 is also making face shields to protect healthcare workers.



As of April 10, Matthew 25 has distributed more than 265,000 pounds of emergency supplies to more than 400 organizations. Supplies include N95 and surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, paper products, gowns, personal care and sanitizing kits, soap, batteries and additional PPE, personal care, and cleaning items.



For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website www.cdc.gov. For updates regarding Matthew 25: Ministries, please continue to check their website https://m25m.org/disaster/covid19updates/ and follow them on social media.



Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. Donors who would like to designate their financial gifts for COVID-19 relief efforts may do so by writing “COVID-19” in the memo line of their check or by typing it in the “special purpose” field of the online giving form. Please mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. 100% of donated funds designated for COVID-19 will be used for the purpose intended. Matthew 25: Ministries is on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Charities and is a 4-star charity on Charity Navigator, the nation’s most utilized charity evaluator with a perfect score of 100.



About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards." For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256



About Duracell: Duracell is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway since 2016. Since 2011, Duracell has brought its reliable power to thousands of families through the Duracell PowerForward program. The truck manned by the highly trained Duracell PowerForward team allows families affected by natural disasters to recharge, reconnect and recover. For more information about Duracell and its PowerForward Program, contact monique.peterson@citizenrelations.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/duracell or on Twitter at twitter.com/Duracell. Cincinnati, OH, April 15, 2020 --( PR.com )-- For hospitals/first responders interested in receiving batteries please contact info@m25m.org or naconsumerrelations@duracell.com.Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati, OH is partnering with Duracell’s PowerForward Program to provide batteries to hospitals, first responders, fire departments, police departments, healthcare facilities and more. Through the partnership, up to 10 million batteries will be distributed to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight. These batteries power everyday critical hospital devices such as thermometers, glucometers, feeding pumps, infusion pumps, blood pressure monitors/cuffs, oxygen meters, insulin pumps, and more.So far, the partnership with Duracell’s PowerForward Program and Matthew 25 has distributed approximately 756,000 batteries to more than 240 hospitals, first responders, and other organizations. As hospitals and healthcare facilities across the US work to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to care for those affected, Matthew 25 and the Duracell PowerForward Program partnership anticipate distributing millions of additional batteries to organizations locally and throughout the US in the coming weeks. These batteries will have a tremendous impact and will help support partners’ tireless efforts as they care for high-risk populations including the sick, the elderly, the impoverished, and others in need.In addition to the activities described above, Matthew 25 is purchasing bulk quantities of desperately needed supplies and will continue to distribute them to their partners, many of whom are struggling to secure materials due to the increased demand during this crisis. Matthew 25: Ministries has also implemented a mobile feeding program, serving lunch to staff at local hospitals. Matthew 25 is also making face shields to protect healthcare workers.As of April 10, Matthew 25 has distributed more than 265,000 pounds of emergency supplies to more than 400 organizations. Supplies include N95 and surgical masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, paper products, gowns, personal care and sanitizing kits, soap, batteries and additional PPE, personal care, and cleaning items.For more information about COVID-19, please visit the CDC website www.cdc.gov. For updates regarding Matthew 25: Ministries, please continue to check their website https://m25m.org/disaster/covid19updates/ and follow them on social media.Matthew 25: Ministries accepts cash, credit card and internet donations for ongoing disaster aid and humanitarian relief programs. Donors who would like to designate their financial gifts for COVID-19 relief efforts may do so by writing “COVID-19” in the memo line of their check or by typing it in the “special purpose” field of the online giving form. Please mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. 100% of donated funds designated for COVID-19 will be used for the purpose intended. Matthew 25: Ministries is on Forbes’ list of America’s Top Charities and is a 4-star charity on Charity Navigator, the nation’s most utilized charity evaluator with a perfect score of 100.About Matthew 25: Ministries: Matthew 25: Ministries rescues and reuses approximately 13,000,000 pounds of products each year and redistributes them to people in desperate need throughout the US and worldwide. Each year, Matthew 25: Ministries impacts the lives of more than 18,000,000 individuals throughout the United States and around the world. Matthew 25 is ranked on Forbes' list of America’s Top Charities. Matthew 25 is also highly ranked among approximately 3,500 four-star charities on Charity Navigator. Matthew 25: Ministries is accredited by the Better Business Bureau through the "Wise Giving Alliance Standards." For more information, or to schedule an interview, contact Joodi Archer at Matthew 25: Ministries (513) 793-6256 joodi@m25m.org or visit www.m25m.org.About Duracell: Duracell is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway since 2016. Since 2011, Duracell has brought its reliable power to thousands of families through the Duracell PowerForward program. The truck manned by the highly trained Duracell PowerForward team allows families affected by natural disasters to recharge, reconnect and recover. For more information about Duracell and its PowerForward Program, contact monique.peterson@citizenrelations.com or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/duracell or on Twitter at twitter.com/Duracell. Contact Information Matthew 25: Ministries

Joodi Archer

(513) 793-6256



www.m25m.org



Click here to view the company profile of Matthew 25: Ministries

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Matthew 25: Ministries