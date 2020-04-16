COVID-19 Will Change the Face of Stag Dos Abroad with Insight From Essential Adventure

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Essential Adventure Press Release

A report published by green charity Hubbub in February 2020 revealed that almost half of the flights departing the UK in 2019 were for stag do celebrations, with men between the ages of 20-45 each spending an average of £420 overseas. However, with strict rules regarding essential travel at this time, stag do companies in the UK are seeing more people enquire about staycations and adventure stag dos in popular cities such as Bristol, Bournemouth and Birmingham.



Matt Trenchard, owner of Essential Adventure who cater for adventure and alternative stag and hen days and weekends in the UK, predicts big change for stag dos abroad once the shadow of coronavirus is lifted: “Not only are we seeing more groups come to us to rearrange their parties for later in the year, but also stag parties which had already booked for a weekend abroad which are having to be quick on their feet to come up with something just as exciting. People are starting to realise how affected popular destinations such as Spain, France and Italy really are, with most thinking normality won’t return for at least another year.”



With activities like murder mystery tours and canal boat weekends which Essential Adventure provide, there is such variety when it comes to planning a stag do in 2020. Of course, the effects of coronavirus are still very much widespread, with uncertainty about when "normality" will return, especially in regards to the travel and tourism industry. But one thing is for sure, groups are still looking for alternative ways to celebrate their stag do’s on their doorstep.



Some popular stag do activities available to book for a UK stag do include, but are not limited to:



- Murder mystery weekends

- Canoeing, bushcraft & survival packages

- Beer tasting

- Footgolf

- Party boat weekends

- Quad biking

- Axe throwing



For those who have had to reschedule their stag do abroad and are looking to book something within the UK for 2020 or 2021, enquire with Essential Adventure today. We can create bespoke stag do packages in popular locations across the country to find something to suit you.



For more information, visit our website: https://www.essential-adventure.co.uk or call us on 01752 418038.



About Essential Adventure

