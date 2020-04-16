Cancellation of Memorial Day Event

Press Releases Sumter County Veterans Association Press Release

Sumter County Veterans Association is cancelling their Memorial Day program and the placing of flags on Veterans graves the Saturday before.

Sumter, SC, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Sumter County Veterans Association is cancelling their Memorial Day Program because of the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the placing of the flags on Veterans graves the Saturday before. The placing of flags will be rescheduled at a later date after the pandemic is ended.

The Association is a group of Veterans Organizations in Sumter County that provide two Patriotic programs a year: Memorial Day and Veterans Day; as well as providing flags to be placed on Veterans gravesites the Saturday before Memorial Day. The Association was organized in 1999 and has been providing Patriotic information about the Veterans in Sumter County every year since then.

Contact Information
Sumter County Veterans Association

Larry E. Huff

803-236-1203





