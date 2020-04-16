PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Sumter County Veterans Association

Cancellation of Memorial Day Event


Sumter County Veterans Association is cancelling their Memorial Day program and the placing of flags on Veterans graves the Saturday before.

Sumter, SC, April 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Sumter County Veterans Association is cancelling their Memorial Day Program because of the Coronavirus Pandemic as well as the placing of the flags on Veterans graves the Saturday before. The placing of flags will be rescheduled at a later date after the pandemic is ended.

The Association is a group of Veterans Organizations in Sumter County that provide two Patriotic programs a year: Memorial Day and Veterans Day; as well as providing flags to be placed on Veterans gravesites the Saturday before Memorial Day. The Association was organized in 1999 and has been providing Patriotic information about the Veterans in Sumter County every year since then.
Sumter County Veterans Association
Larry E. Huff
803-236-1203
