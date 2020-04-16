Parallax: Crime Tales by Lance J. Lorusso Nominated for the Selfies Book Award by Publishers Weekly and BookBrunch

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Lance LoRusso Books Press Release

Book Was Inspired by Real Life Stories Law Enforcement Has Confronted

Atlanta, GA, April 16, 2020



“I am very honored that Parallax has been nominated for the Selfie Award,” said Lance J. LoRusso. “Parallax takes readers into a world of crime, tragedy, terror, courage, and triumph in these true-to-life tales and I believe that this uniqueness is what has stood out to readers and led to this nomination.”



The mission of the Selfies is to discover new talent and reward the very best self-published titles each year. To be administered by BookLife, the self-publishing arm of Publishers Weekly, in association with BookBrunch, the award spotlights adult fiction published during 2019. A juried shortlist will be announced on May 29, 2020 and one winner announced in June 2020. The Selfies award will be presented at the American Library Association’s Annual Conference on June 27, 2020.



About the author



Lance J. LoRusso is the Principal of the LoRusso Law Firm located in Atlanta, Georgia. As a civil litigator with a law enforcement background, he focuses his practice on critical incident & media response, catastrophic personal injury and wrongful death cases. A former officer, LoRusso is a strong advocate for Georgia law enforcement. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police. Additionally, he responds to critical incidents on behalf of law enforcement officers, having represented officers in over 80 on-duty shootings. LoRusso is a highly sought-after media expert on law enforcement issues and has appeared on CNN, HLN, FOX News Channel, FOX Business Network, The Wall Street Journal, Associated Press, Christian Science Monitor, USA Today, and numerous other outlets throughout the world. LoRusso also speaks and trains on law enforcement issues. He is the author of two critically acclaimed non-fiction books - When Cops Kill: The Aftermath of a Critical Incident is a comprehensive study for law enforcement and family members of law enforcement officers to deal with in the aftermath of a shooting or violent alteration with a suspect; Blue News, deals with how law enforcement agencies deal with the media and public after officer-involved shootings and the dynamic that drives the news media to cover and report on critical incidents involving law enforcement. In addition to Parallax, he has written two other fiction books – Hunting of Men, his most recent book, the first in the Blue Mystery series featuring Johnny Till and Peacemaking was LoRusso’s first entry into the world of fiction, and this Christian fiction story follows the journey of a police officer, Scotty Painter, in the aftermath of a shooting. David Johnson

404-380-1079



http://www.lancelorussobooks.com



