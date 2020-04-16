Keyhole Fabric API Gateway Accepted Into Hyperledger Labs

Keyhole Labs announces that open-source Hyperledger Fabric API Gateway (used to provide access to HLF blockchain networks) is accepted into Hyperledger Labs. Keyhole Software has a passion for collaborative innovation and resource sharing, and the recent acceptance will allow the open-source tool to be further tested, innovated, and utilized by the wider Hyperledger community.

Lenexa, KS, April 16, 2020 --(



Hyperledger® Labs is a community-based innovation space gathering people who share a common interest in developing blockchain-related software. Entrance into Hyperledger Labs allows Keyhole Fabric API Gateway to be further tested, innovated, and used by the wider Hyperledger community.



Clients can visit the Keyhole Fabric API Gateway website to learn more about the tool. To view and explore the code, see the Keyhole Fabric API Gateway project located on Hyperledger Labs Github.



Hyperledger is hosted by The Linux Foundation. Keyhole has always been interested in promoting and supporting the open-source blockchain community. They are the official sponsor of Hyperledger Kansas City, a meetup group that hosts monthly, educational meetups. Join them at their next meetup.



About Keyhole Fabric API Gateway



The Keyhole Fabric API Gateway is an open-source tool that uses an API gateway implementation to provide access to Hyperledger Fabric (HLF) blockchain networks and its data. The gateway provides RESTful HTTP-based endpoints that access HLF network peers using the FABRIC-NODE-SDK. It is implemented with Node.js and uses the Express framework. Two types of API authentication validation schemes can be applied: token-based or session-based. Example implementations are provided for both.



Why Use Keyhole Fabric API Gateway?



1. Useful for executing Chaincode and Smart Contracts.

2. Useful for querying the blockchain by client applications.

3. Authentication logic and validation can be performed here.

4. Implements a web socket to listen for new blocks being added to the blockchain. Lenexa, KS, April 16, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The Keyhole Labs team is proud to announce that their Hyperledger Fabric API Gateway has been accepted into Hyperledger Labs.Hyperledger® Labs is a community-based innovation space gathering people who share a common interest in developing blockchain-related software. Entrance into Hyperledger Labs allows Keyhole Fabric API Gateway to be further tested, innovated, and used by the wider Hyperledger community.Clients can visit the Keyhole Fabric API Gateway website to learn more about the tool. To view and explore the code, see the Keyhole Fabric API Gateway project located on Hyperledger Labs Github.Hyperledger is hosted by The Linux Foundation. Keyhole has always been interested in promoting and supporting the open-source blockchain community. They are the official sponsor of Hyperledger Kansas City, a meetup group that hosts monthly, educational meetups. Join them at their next meetup.About Keyhole Fabric API GatewayThe Keyhole Fabric API Gateway is an open-source tool that uses an API gateway implementation to provide access to Hyperledger Fabric (HLF) blockchain networks and its data. The gateway provides RESTful HTTP-based endpoints that access HLF network peers using the FABRIC-NODE-SDK. It is implemented with Node.js and uses the Express framework. Two types of API authentication validation schemes can be applied: token-based or session-based. Example implementations are provided for both.Why Use Keyhole Fabric API Gateway?1. Useful for executing Chaincode and Smart Contracts.2. Useful for querying the blockchain by client applications.3. Authentication logic and validation can be performed here.4. Implements a web socket to listen for new blocks being added to the blockchain.